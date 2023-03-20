March 19, 202317:12

Tgcom24 Vladimir Putin he doesn’t seem to be very concerned about the recent one international arrest warrant stood out against him from International Criminal Court on charges of having deported thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia. The President of the Russian Federation, in fact, after having been in Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the annexation of Moscowmade an (unexpected) “working visit” to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic. During the night between Saturday and Sunday, Putin “inspected a number of places in the city” and “talked to local residents”. Moscow specified that the Russian president “went to Mariupol by helicopter, drove a vehicle along the streets of the city and stopped in various locations”. In addition to the Crimea and Maripol, the tsar also went to Rostov. A “tour” from very powerful meaning for the rest of the world: there is no going back. And now in Moscow there will be the meeting with Xi Jinping.



Putin: “We will make more residential districts in Mariupol” Vladimir Putin, speaking with some local citizens, has promised that Moscow will build more residential districts in Mariupol. As reported by the Tass news agency, a local resident, speaking with the tsar, described the place as “a little corner of paradise”. And the Russian president retorted: “We will expand it.”

Putin in Mariupol: “We need to get to know each other better” The Russian authorities have released several videos of Vladimir Putin’s visit to Mariupol, a Ukrainian city captured by the Russians in May. The Russian president – CNN reports – meeting some residents, surprised to see him, said: “We need to get to know each other better”. In a video Putin, sitting in the driver’s seat together with Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, talks about plans to rebuild the city razed to the ground by Russia. The two discuss plans to build a new hospital in Mariupol, where in March last year, Russia bombed a maternity ward, while pregnant women and medical staff were inside. “There will be an ambulance and all the most modern laboratories,” Khusnullin says. “Everything will be fine,” Putin replies.

Photogallery – Ukraine, Putin visits Mariupol





Putin: “The Ukrainians have undermined the Mariupol hospital, they are Nazi things” “Normal people don’t do it”: thus Putin towards the Ukrainian soldiers who – as reported by Tass – allegedly undermined the hospital facilities in Mariupol. Putin, who visited the city accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, inspected new residential areas. Khusnullin said that he visited the hospital and saw with his own eyes how refugees lived in neighboring rooms, there were patients and operations were performed. “All the devices and medical equipment – ​​everything has been mined,” he stressed. “Well, these are the so-called Nazis. Normal people don’t do this, Bandera people do that,” Putin commented.

Putin: ‘Russia doesn’t actually use hypersonic weapons, but we have them’ “Russia doesn’t actually use hypersonic weapons in the special military operation” it is conducting in Ukraine. Thus Vladimir Putin quoted by RIA Novosti and specifying that Russia “has these weapons, like other modern systems that did not exist in 2014”.

Ukrainian MP: “Did Putin come to Mariupol to see the genocide being committed?” “Did the war criminal come to see with his own eyes the genocide he committed in Mariupol? Why at night? Is he scared?”. So Oleksii Honcharenko, Ukrainian deputy and member of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), criticized the decision of Russian president Vladimir Putin to visit Mariupol.

