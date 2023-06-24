Putin talked with leaders of many countries on the phone and Russia said it had blocked the “Wagner” headquarters building – Teller Report Teller Report

China News Agency, Beijing, June 24th. Comprehensive news: Law enforcement officers from relevant Russian departments have blocked the headquarters building of the “Wagner” mercenary group in St. Petersburg on the 24th local time. On the 24th, Putin talked on the phone with leaders of many countries and introduced the domestic situation in Russia.

“Wagner” headquarters building blocked

RIA Novosti reported on the 24th local time that law enforcement officers from relevant Russian departments have blocked the headquarters building of the “Wagner” mercenary group in St. Petersburg.

According to the latest news from the “Russia Gazette” on the 24th local time, the Russian Ministry of Defense had previously issued an appeal, hoping that the soldiers of the “Wagner” mercenary group would act cautiously and hope that they would return to their stations, saying that “the safety of everyone will be guaranteed.” According to reports, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated: “Many soldiers of several units of the ‘Wagner’ mercenary group have realized their mistakes and asked for help to return them to their permanent stations safely. We have provided these soldiers and commanders with such assistance.”

Putin talks on the phone with leaders of many countries

According to news from the Kremlin Press Office on the 24th local time, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and briefed the latter on the domestic situation in Russia. According to the source, Erdogan expressed support for the measures currently taken by the Russian leadership during the call.

The report also pointed out that earlier in the day, Putin had phone calls with Belarusian President Lukashenko, Uzbek President Mirziyoyev, and Kazakh President Tokayev respectively, and introduced relevant situations in Russia.

Putin did not leave Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin is still working in the Kremlin, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Peskov said on the 24th, according to the TASS news agency.

Earlier, “Ukrainian Pravda” and other media reported that Ukrainian intelligence agencies stated that Putin had left Moscow for his official residence in another area in an emergency.

The media said that the Russian army has deployed on the outskirts of Moscow

The Russian “Business Daily” (Vedomosti) stated on social media on the 24th local time that the Russian army has deployed positions in the south of Moscow. The pictures released by the media show that Russian security forces personnel wearing body armor set up checkpoints at the entrance and exit of the Moscow M4 highway, and helicopters appeared over the area. Ukraine’s “Kiev Post” also said on social media that day that the Russian army had dug trenches on the outskirts of Moscow.

According to British “Guardian” and other media reports, Russia’s Lipetsk Governor Ardamonov stated that the “Wagner” mercenary group has entered the region. According to reports, Lipetsk Oblast is located in southwestern Russia, and its capital, Lipetsk, is about 400 kilometers away from Moscow.

According to TASS news agency, Moscow Mayor Sobyanin said on social media on the 24th local time that the rumors about the restrictions on road traffic in and out of Moscow are not true. There may be traffic jams due to security measures in Moscow, but there are no entry and exit restrictions. (over)