I have always felt that the institution of International Criminal Court responded to profound needs for justice and the fight against impunity for crimes committed by states. Yet it must be recognized that its budget, almost 25 years after the Rome Statute, is strongly disappointing. Lastly, she even appears improvident and catastrophic the decision of the Prosecutor at the Court, Karim Khan, to issue an arrest warrant against the Russian president Vladimir Putin for an alleged crime involving the deportation of several children from Ukraine. It was a wrong choice for various reasons that I will try to list.

1. Firstly Khan walks straight into a situation seemingly no way outcharacterized by attitudes of escalation by the contenders (Russia on one side, Ukraine and NATO on the other) further exacerbating it and helping to further ignite spirits at a time when we are increasingly on the brink of nuclear conflict, which would mean the end of everything and everyone. As a body that is part of the United Nations, the Court should also be inspired by the founding charter of the latter, which is aimed above all at maintaining international peace and security, something Khan certainly did not do.

See also International arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin, the announcement of the president of the Criminal Court of The Hague

2. In this way, and we come to the second point, the prosecutor at the International Criminal Court has transformed himself, more or less consciously, into a pawn of the Western Alliance precisely at the moment in which this marks time on the ground and among public opinion, offering it the opportunity for a diversion, aimed among other things at weakening the ever more solid and widespread opposition to the war that is mounting between the European peoples themselves and Americans.

3. The prosecutor’s action, third point, does not in the least respect the criterion of impartiality e impartiality and continues to perpetuate the nefarious double standard policy rightly denounced by the Chinese government, given that the Court and its organs have never reacted in such a way significant to the equally serious crimes committed by the United States, NATO and their allies.

4. The jurisdictional basis of the action undertaken appears moreover, fourth point, extremely fragilegiven that neither Russia nor Ukraine are members of it and that for obvious reasons there has been no deliberation on this matter by the United Nations Security Council.

5. Fifth point, the issuance of an arrest warrant against an incumbent Head of State is in clear violation of the principle of immunity recognized by international law and confirmed on various occasions by the International Court of Justice.

Read Also The International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant against Putin. Kiev: “Historical decision”. For Moscow it is “toilet paper”

6. Finally, sixth point, the configuration of an international crime for the alleged deportation of Ukrainian children. Russia probably committed crimes during the invasion of Ukraine, just as Ukraine probably did, even before the invasion itself, for example with massacres and torture in Donbass denounced by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe itself.

To respond effectively to the crimes of both sides, therefore, a balanced approach is needed, which is no different from the search for one negotiated peace which internationally responsible actors such as the Holy See, the Chinese and Latin American governments continue to carry out.

Yielding to pressure from the United States and NATO, the prosecutor at the ICC has instead irresponsibly decided to sabotage this search for peace and to give further nourishment to the war-mongering adventure undertaken by the West and Russia to a very bad end, breaking into an extremely delicate and highly compromised situation like a mad elephant in a Bohemian or Murano crystal factory.

This choice is all the more serious and irresponsible, as it has every appearance of marking the definitive end of an institution on which many hopes by the victims of crime and injustice, of which there are many in every part of the world.