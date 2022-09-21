FLY. The “partial mobilization” of the reservists in Russia is starting today: the announcement was made by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in a speech recorded and expected for tonight, which instead was broadcast by surprise on TV this morning. The Russian president justifies the decision with the aim of “defending our territory, our country”. Because, “the goal of the West, which does not want peace in Ukraine, is the weakening and destruction of Russia” as already happened with the Soviet Union. As for the attack on Ukraine, “the main objectives of the special operation remain unchanged”. The operation, therefore, “was necessary to fight the Nazis and free the Donbass, now almost completely liberated”. Putin then reiterated his “support for the peoples” of the four regions that should hold a referendum for annexation to Moscow: “Russia will do everything to ensure that the referendums are held”. The Russian president then launched a threatening call on the use of nuclear weapons: «The West has gone beyond the limits of aggression against Russia. They are the ones who blackmail us on the use of atomic weapons. But to the West I say: we have many weapons with which to respond. And we will use every tool to defend our people ».

The mobilization therefore begins immediately: «The military conscription will concern citizens who are already part of the reserves and those who have carried out military service in the military forces and have experience. The recalled instead, before being recalled to the front, will carry out further training ».

President Putin flexes his muscles again, specifying that those who are trying to use nuclear blackmail will find that the cards on the table can be turned against them. “I’m not bluffing.”

* Updating