Vladimir Putin puts Moldova in the sights again. Among the acts adopted by the Kremlin coinciding with the first year of war in Ukraine and with Biden’s visit to Kiev there is also the revocation of the decree which guaranteed the independence of the small state sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine. Moldova had already been threatened by Russia during this year and just recently pro-European Prime Minister Maia Sandu had reported an attempt to coup instigated by Moscow.

The revocation of the decree was announced by the Kremlin website: with this step, Putin canceled the act signed in 2012 which supported the sovereignty of Moldova in the context of stabilizing relations with Europe and the United States. It was basically the document that drew the lines of Russian foreign policy and where there was also a passage on the integrity of the small republic with the capital Chisinau. The revocation states that the decision was taken for «secure Russian interests in connection with the changes in international relations”.

The decision also heats up the Moldovan front. It should be remembered that since 1990 in Transnistria – a strip of territory between Moldova and Ukraine – she declared herself independent but the new state has never been recognized by the international community which still considers it an integral part of Moldova today. However, Transnistria is supported by a pro-Russian government and here Moscow has long since stationed its troops. Indeed, when a brief armed conflict broke out between the two small states in 1992, it was the Russians who guaranteed the survival of Transnistria. In fact, it was created a situation that closely resembles the one in which Donbass was. See also Iceland, the expected eruption of the volcano has begun