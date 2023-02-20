Home World «Putin told me he will not kill Zelensky»- TV Courier
«Putin told me he will not kill Zelensky»

«Putin told me he will not kill Zelensky»

The former Israeli prime minister was one of the few Western leaders to meet with the Russian president during the war

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett revealed that he had da Vladimir Putin the promise of don’t kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was stated in an interview by Bennett himself, one of the few Western leaders to meet the Russian president during the war on a trip to Moscow last March. “I asked ‘Are you going to kill Zelensky?’ He said: ‘I will not kill Zelensky’. So I said to him: ‘I must understand that you are giving me your word that you will not kill Zelensky’. He replied: ‘I will not kill Zelenskyj’ ». Bennett added that he then called Zelensky to inform him of Putin’s promise. ” ‘Listen, I came out of a meeting, he won’t kill you.’ He asked me ‘Are you sure?’ I said ‘100% it won’t kill you’.”

February 5, 2023 – Updated February 5, 2023, 11:34 am

