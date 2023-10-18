Progress in the Situation in Russia and Ukraine: Ukraine’s Use of US-made ATACMS Missiles Prompts Response from Putin

Beijing, China – Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of respect and compromise while addressing the ongoing situation in Russia and Ukraine. Putin’s remarks came in response to Ukrainian President Zelensky’s announcement of Ukraine’s first use of US-made Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles.

In a recent interview, US President Joe Biden had called for European allies to unite with the United States in order to suppress the issues caused by Putin. In response, Putin stated that Russia’s interests cannot be suppressed and urged the United States to respect other countries, adding that there is no need to suppress anyone.

Zelensky released a video speech confirming that the United States had delivered the promised ATACMS missiles to Ukraine. He revealed that the Ukrainian army had successfully utilized the missiles to attack the Russian army, resulting in significant damage. The Ukrainian National News Agency released a video showcasing the Ukrainian army launching an ATACMS missile, destroying multiple Russian helicopters, an air defense system, an ammunition depot, and special equipment in various airfields.

However, the Russian Ambassador to the United States, Antonov, criticized the US’s secret supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, deeming it a serious mistake with potentially dire consequences. Antonov accused the United States of promoting a direct conflict between NATO and Russia.

The ATACMS missile is a powerful surface-to-surface missile manufactured by the American Lockheed Martin Company. With a range exceeding 160 kilometers and a flight speed three times that of sound, it has proven to be a formidable weapon.

According to reports, the Russian military intercepted and destroyed 28 Ukrainian drones over Belgorod Oblast, Kursk Oblast, and the Black Sea region. The Black Sea Fleet’s navy aviation also managed to destroy a Ukrainian drone in the Black Sea. In Donetsk, the Russian army allegedly killed over 100 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed multiple armored vehicles and artillery pieces.

In early October, Ukrainian special forces reportedly undertook infiltration and sabotage operations against Russian troops in Crimea, as confirmed by CNN.

The Wall Street Journal suggested that Russia’s deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus would continue to increase by 2023, giving them the capacity to launch a nuclear strike against Ukraine. This analysis was based on satellite images and video data. In response, NATO member states began the “Resolute Noon” annual nuclear deterrence exercise in Europe. Russia stated that it would take NATO’s exercises into account in its own military planning.

The situation between Russia and Ukraine remains tense, with both sides continuing to make strategic and military moves. The use of ATACMs missiles by the Ukrainian army has escalated the conflict further, prompting responses from both Putin and Antonov. The international community closely watches the developments in the region, hoping for an eventual resolution to the crisis.

