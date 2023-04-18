Putin visited Kherson and Lugansk. Icons as a gift to the military

MOSCA – If it was a showdown, it didn’t turn out very well. Vladimir Putin’s second visit to the Ukrainian territories annexed last September in a disputed referendum does not seem to have impressed the so-called “Z patriots” much.

Having been in Mariupol a month ago, the Russian president flew to the regions of Kherson e Luhanskapproximately 60 or 150 kilometers from the front, while the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was to Avdiivkain the Donetsk province, 3-5 kilometers from the first Russian positions.