Putin visits a child in hospital, but he refuses to greet him and hides – Corriere TV

The little boy did not want to speak to the Russian president despite his mother’s threats

«I’ll take your phone away for two days!». His mother’s threats were of no avail and little Vadim continued to hide under the covers of his bed without greeting the illustrious guest who came to visit him in hospital: Vladimir Putin.

The Russian president was visiting some patients when he entered Vadim’s room, who immediately hid.

“He’s just shy” the mother tried to justify herself with embarrassment, while trying to discover her son. Vadim, however, didn’t want to know and remained with his face under the covers while Putin tried to ask him questions and her mother threatened not to let him use the phone for two days. The scene has been relaunched sui social da Nexta Tv

November 8, 2023 – Updated November 8, 2023, 8:23 pm

