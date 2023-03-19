For the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin visited in Donbass. In the video, the arrival of the Russian president in Mariupol. According to the Kremlin’s press office, Putin arrived in the city by helicopter, and then toured the neighborhoods by car (driving himself). Putin has promised the construction of new residential districts. Surprise visit to Crimea yesterday.

