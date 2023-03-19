Home World Putin visits Donbass for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine: the arrival in Mariupol – Video
World

Putin visits Donbass for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine: the arrival in Mariupol – Video

by admin
Putin visits Donbass for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine: the arrival in Mariupol – Video

For the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin visited in Donbass. In the video, the arrival of the Russian president in Mariupol. According to the Kremlin’s press office, Putin arrived in the city by helicopter, and then toured the neighborhoods by car (driving himself). Putin has promised the construction of new residential districts. Surprise visit to Crimea yesterday.

The article Putin visits Donbass for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine: his arrival in Mariupol – Video from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  Moscow, the leader of the Communists in the Duma of the capital arrested

You may also like

Udinese transfer market – Laki surprises everyone /...

The dead caused by the cyclone Freddy in...

Radoslav Graić passed away Fun

Terrorism, possible return of Isis and al Qaeda:...

Putin’s visit to the Rostov command center on...

one person dies in the collision

Where do very very rich people buy houses

“La Vuelta”, a new song from the La...

Trump and the ex-porn star’s money: what will...

TV listening on Saturday 18 March: who won...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy