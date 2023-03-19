Home World Putin visits Mariupol, images of the Russian president for the first time in Donbass – Corriere TV
Putin visits Mariupol, images of the Russian president for the first time in Donbass

Putin visits Mariupol, images of the Russian president for the first time in Donbass – Corriere TV

Vladimir Putin visited the Bombed out Ukrainian city of Mariupol, his first visit to a captured area since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine. The Kremlin made it known, after the international arrest warrant issued for the Russian president. The Russian leader has gone to Mariupol by helicopter and has visited the city by car, according to reports from the Kremlin cited by Russian news agencies. Putin spoke to i residentsvisited i places of interest and he was presented with a report on the reconstruction works of the devastated city, the source said. AND’ his first trip to the Ukrainian port citybesieged for months by Russian forces before falling into the maggio 2022. The images of the Russian leader were released by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

March 19, 2023 – Updated March 19, 2023, 10:22 am

