Putin visits the headquarters of the Russian forces in the Kherson region- TV Courier

The Russian president has heard reports from the commander of the Airborne Forces

(LaPresse) – Vladimir Putin visited the headquarters of the gruppo Dnepr a Kherson. This was reported by Tass explaining that the Russian president has listened to the reports of the commander of the airborne forces, Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky, the commander of the Dnieper Group of Troops, Colonel-General Oleg Makarevich and other military leaders. This is his first visit to the Kherson region. (LaPresse)