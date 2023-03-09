Home World Putin, weapons and tactics: the strength that Russia still has
World

Putin, weapons and tactics: the strength that Russia still has

by admin
Putin, weapons and tactics: the strength that Russia still has

The attack on Ukrainian cities was of unprecedented intensity. And it probably testifies to how the Russians are evolving tactics and means, making much better use of their air force. Moscow has used its best weapons, those that the Ukrainian defenses are unable to intercept, managing to inflict significant damage. This is revealed by a statistic: the Kiev command admitted that only 34 of the 81 missiles were shot down.

See also  Workplace health: Sitting is bad for your health: Simple ways to counteract the effects - BBC News 中文

You may also like

China censors lingerie models streaming men in bras...

War Ukraine Russia, news. Russian raids across the...

The island’s egg shortage expands the production of...

Drift now available for free, Season 1 starts

In the following days, the water level of...

Police on attack on journalist’s car | Info

“If you want your withdrawn license back, you...

Greek theatre, the Superintendency document ordering the cover

Udinese News | The double former Coda: “I...

Empoli-Udinese / The probable formation of the Tuscans:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy