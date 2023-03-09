6
The attack on Ukrainian cities was of unprecedented intensity. And it probably testifies to how the Russians are evolving tactics and means, making much better use of their air force. Moscow has used its best weapons, those that the Ukrainian defenses are unable to intercept, managing to inflict significant damage. This is revealed by a statistic: the Kiev command admitted that only 34 of the 81 missiles were shot down.
See also Workplace health: Sitting is bad for your health: Simple ways to counteract the effects - BBC News 中文