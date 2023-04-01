Former CIA Director James Olson believes that the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, will be liquidated!

Source: Profimedia/Printscreen/RT

Former CIA Director James Olson declared that the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, will be liquidated, the “Daily Star” reports. He believes that “Putin’s walking dead“.

According to Olson, Putin is currently in “no win” situation. He explained this by saying that the war in Ukraine is far from over, victory is also far away, and the defeat of the Russian army would allegedly cause chaos in the Russian Federation.

“He is not doing well at all. I think that Putin is in a ‘no win’ situation. If Putin stays in power, the war will last because he won’t give up, but I don’t think he will be in power much longer. I believe he will lose power… I think resistance to Putin is slowly growing in the military, intelligence services and among his oligarchs. Putin is destroying Russia, I believe there are good people there, patriots, who will decide when enough is enough. I think Putin will be killed, I wouldn’t rule out assassination. I think it is very possible that some Russian patriots will decide to eliminate Putin and that could be the end of the war because the people have suffered enough. He’s bleeding Russia and he won’t be able to do that forever. I believe that there are good generals who are disgusted by the tragic loss of life and this could be the beginning of a rebellion against PutinOlson said.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

