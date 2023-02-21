On December 13, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin (Vladimir Putin) participated in the launching ceremony of new and renovated transport infrastructure in various regions of Russia via video link at the state residence in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow . (Mikhail Metzel/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, February 21, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Chen Ting) As the Russo-Ukrainian war will be one year old, Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at noon on Tuesday (February 21) local time , delivered a highly symbolic State of the Union address to the Russian Federation Assembly.

The invasion of Ukraine, known within Russia as a “special military operation”, was originally planned to overthrow the Ukrainian government within weeks. Putin’s task now, however, is to justify a protracted war without victories.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would focus on “special military operations” in his state of the union address, analyze the international situation and explain his views on Russia’s developments following the imposition of Western sanctions.

Peskov told state television: “At such a critical and complicated moment for our development, our lives, everyone is waiting for news, to hear an assessment of what is happening, an opinion on special military operations. Evaluate.”

Typically, more than 1,000 guests attend Putin’s state of the nation address, including members of parliament, judges, regional administrators and religious leaders, according to TASS news agency. This year, Putin also asked veterans to participate.

In principle, Putin delivers a State of the Union address every year. However, Putin did not deliver a similar address to Congress last year.

This is also Putin’s first public comment after President Biden’s surprise visit to Kiev on Monday (February 20). Biden underscored the solidarity of Western allies with Ukraine ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion.

“Putin’s war of conquest is failing,” Biden said in a joint statement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday.

Russian forces have suffered several major setbacks on the battlefield since the start of the war, but still control about a fifth of Ukraine.

Russian forces have made modest gains in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks but have yet to score any particularly symbolic victories, such as the capture of Bakhmut.

The “Washington Post” pointed out that as the Russia-Ukraine war continued, the 70-year-old Putin was increasingly isolated and faced pressure from all sides. Many Russian business executives and officials privately believe the war was a mistake. But some hardline nationalists have also criticized Russian military officers, calling for them to escalate sharply to crush Ukrainian resistance.

Recent opinion polls have shown declining support in Russia for continuing the war, which Western analysts estimate has killed tens of thousands of Russian soldiers and caused a historic exodus from the country.

According to a February poll by the independent pollster Levada Center, nearly half of respondents said they were nervous or cautious about Russia’s future. The center found in a November survey that just over 50 percent of respondents supported peace talks with Ukraine.

In recent weeks, Western officials have pledged to provide Ukraine with more weapons and ammunition in response to Russia’s spring offensive. Beijing’s stance has also come under scrutiny in recent weeks as the West has increased its support for Ukraine.

China‘s top diplomat, Wang Yi, will visit Moscow on Tuesday and may meet Putin. Meanwhile, the United States has expressed concern that Beijing may consider supplying Russia with lethal weapons.

Responsible Editor: Ye Ziwei#