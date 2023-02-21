Home World Putin will deliver a State of the Union speech | Ukraine | Special military operations
World

Putin will deliver a State of the Union speech | Ukraine | Special military operations

by admin

On December 13, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin (Vladimir Putin) participated in the launching ceremony of new and renovated transport infrastructure in various regions of Russia via video link at the state residence in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow . (Mikhail Metzel/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, February 21, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Chen Ting) As the Russo-Ukrainian war will be one year old, Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at noon on Tuesday (February 21) local time , delivered a highly symbolic State of the Union address to the Russian Federation Assembly.

The invasion of Ukraine, known within Russia as a “special military operation”, was originally planned to overthrow the Ukrainian government within weeks. Putin’s task now, however, is to justify a protracted war without victories.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would focus on “special military operations” in his state of the union address, analyze the international situation and explain his views on Russia’s developments following the imposition of Western sanctions.

Peskov told state television: “At such a critical and complicated moment for our development, our lives, everyone is waiting for news, to hear an assessment of what is happening, an opinion on special military operations. Evaluate.”

Typically, more than 1,000 guests attend Putin’s state of the nation address, including members of parliament, judges, regional administrators and religious leaders, according to TASS news agency. This year, Putin also asked veterans to participate.

In principle, Putin delivers a State of the Union address every year. However, Putin did not deliver a similar address to Congress last year.

See also  How to take pictures of the moon.

This is also Putin’s first public comment after President Biden’s surprise visit to Kiev on Monday (February 20). Biden underscored the solidarity of Western allies with Ukraine ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion.

“Putin’s war of conquest is failing,” Biden said in a joint statement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday.

Russian forces have suffered several major setbacks on the battlefield since the start of the war, but still control about a fifth of Ukraine.

Russian forces have made modest gains in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks but have yet to score any particularly symbolic victories, such as the capture of Bakhmut.

The “Washington Post” pointed out that as the Russia-Ukraine war continued, the 70-year-old Putin was increasingly isolated and faced pressure from all sides. Many Russian business executives and officials privately believe the war was a mistake. But some hardline nationalists have also criticized Russian military officers, calling for them to escalate sharply to crush Ukrainian resistance.

Recent opinion polls have shown declining support in Russia for continuing the war, which Western analysts estimate has killed tens of thousands of Russian soldiers and caused a historic exodus from the country.

According to a February poll by the independent pollster Levada Center, nearly half of respondents said they were nervous or cautious about Russia’s future. The center found in a November survey that just over 50 percent of respondents supported peace talks with Ukraine.

In recent weeks, Western officials have pledged to provide Ukraine with more weapons and ammunition in response to Russia’s spring offensive. Beijing’s stance has also come under scrutiny in recent weeks as the West has increased its support for Ukraine.

See also  The United States may approve the Pfizer vaccine for children in October, and the Delta strain was detected in Mongolian beavers

China‘s top diplomat, Wang Yi, will visit Moscow on Tuesday and may meet Putin. Meanwhile, the United States has expressed concern that Beijing may consider supplying Russia with lethal weapons.

Responsible Editor: Ye Ziwei#

You may also like

Africa’s leaders rally against coups, “zero tolerance” on...

Biden in Warsaw after the blitz in Kiev:...

The other face of Olena Kurylo, the woman...

Ukraine war: Biden’s five-hour secret visit to Kiev...

Rasta engraved the surname on the grave |...

Undeclared work and drug dealing, a trader gets...

“The Witch and the Beast”: le streghe son...

Need for concreteness for complex choices

“Atelje 61” got a new space in the...

New earthquake in Turkey, the moment in which...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy