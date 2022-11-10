CCTV news, on November 10, local time, according to the Russian Embassy in Indonesia,Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit.

According to CCTV news, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Peskov said on the 9th that no matter what the results of the US mid-term elections are, it will not help to improve the current bad US-Russia relations.Peskov said on the same day that this election will not bring any substantive changes, and the relationship between the two countries is very bad now and will remain so in the future.

Image source: Visual China-VCG111369906548

The results of the US mid-term elections have been announced one after another. As of 6:00 on the 10th, Beijing time, according to CNN,In the 100-seat Senate, Republicans hold 49 seats, while Democrats trail Republicans by one seat with 48; in the House of Representatives, Democrats won 187 seats and Republicans won 204.The House of Representatives has a total of 435 seats, with a majority of 218.

Screenshots of US media reports Image source: Global Times

The 2022 midterm elections in the United States will be held on the 8th local time. This year’s midterm elections will re-elect all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate. In addition, the governors of 36 of the 50 states in the United States, the governors of 3 overseas territories, and a large number of executive and legislative officials across the United States are also facing re-election.

Compared with Russia, Ukraine appears more anxious, according to the Global Times.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a speech on the 8th, urging the United States to “remain united” until Ukraine “restores peace.”He said: “When this war began, we saw the ability of democracies to act in solidarity. Now, I call on you to remain unwavering in unity until we hear the news that peace is finally restored.” McCarthy, House Minority Leader, said a few days ago that additional U.S. aid to Ukraine would be difficult to pass in the House if Republicans win the House majority.

Daily economic news is comprehensive from CCTV news, Global Times

Source of cover image: Visual China-VCG111182001935



