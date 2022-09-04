[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 03, 2022]On Thursday (September 1), the week-long “Vostok” (Vostok) military exercise hosted by Russia officially began. For the first time, the Chinese Communist Party sent the army, navy and air force to participate in Russia. . Russia said President Vladimir Putin would visit the military exercise.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin will visit the actual combat phase of the military exercise on September 6, Russian state-run RT reported on Friday.

“He will go to Vladivostok,” Peskov said, referring to an area on the coast of the Sea of ​​Japan and northern North Korea, where the strategic command of the armed forces and the Dongfang-2022 exercise begin.

The Russian Defense Ministry said this week that the exercises will take place in several locations in Russia’s Far East from September 1 to 7. More than 50,000 Russian troops will be involved, and troops from China, India, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua and Syria will participate. The exercise will take place at seven different firing ranges, using more than 5,000 pieces of weaponry, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships.

But a new intelligence from the British Ministry of Defense believes that the actual number of Russian troops participating in the military exercise is more like 15,000. The British Ministry of Defense said that the number of troops participating in the last “Vostok-2018” exercise was five times that of this year.

British intelligence briefings argued that it was nothing more than a PR stunt aimed primarily at impressing Russian leaders and international audiences.

“It was a strategic information campaign,” Rebekah Koffler, a former U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) intelligence officer, told Fox News, implying “business as usual for Russia despite the ongoing war.”

The expert said Putin was letting the West know that Moscow was not as isolated as the United States and its allies had thought in the Ukraine war. She added: “This is a multilateral war game with 2,000 soldiers from China and 12 other countries, including Syria and possibly India.”

Kovler noted that while Russia’s military exercises this year were much smaller than in previous years, she warned: “We are in a very dangerous zone.”

“These kinds of things are prone to misunderstandings, miscalculations and accidental escalations,” Kovler said, especially as relations between Russia and the United States and China and the United States are extremely strained.

“Both Russia and China are acting recklessly,” Kovler added.

Putin’s event will take place ahead of his planned trip to Central Asia in mid-September. From September 15th to 16th, the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (“SCO”) will be held in Held in the historic city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan. At that time he is likely to hold a regional summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and other leaders.

It is unclear whether Xi Jinping will officially travel to Uzbekistan to meet Putin. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Xi was planning a trip to Central Asia for the SCO summit after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei. , during meetings with Putin and other leaders.

In order to avoid harming Japan, before the “Vostok-2022” military exercise is about to start, India announced its withdrawal from the joint maritime military exercise held in the Sea of ​​Japan.

