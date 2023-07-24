Putin Withdraws from Black Sea Grain Agreement as Russia’s Harvest Expected to Break Records

Russia Withdraws from Black Sea Grain Agreement, Impacting Ukrainian Grain Exports

In a recent article published on the Kremlin’s official website, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia has withdrawn from the Black Sea grain agreement with Ukraine. The agreement, which aimed to ensure the safe export of Ukrainian grains, has lost its meaning, according to Putin.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine that began in February last year has greatly affected Ukraine’s grain exports, exacerbating the global food crisis. As Ukraine is often referred to as the “breadbasket of Europe,” the interruption in grain exports has had far-reaching consequences.

Last year, under the mediation of the United Nations and Turkey, Russia and Ukraine reached the Black Sea food agreement in July. The agreement allowed Ukraine to resume grain exports in the Black Sea region, while the West was supposed to facilitate the export of Russian food and fertilizers. The agreement was initially valid for 120 days but was extended several times. However, the agreement finally expired on July 17 this year.

Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea food deal comes after its proposed extension conditions were ignored, according to Russian officials. This move has had serious consequences, as Ukrainian food export ports came under attack in the southern port city of Odessa on Sunday, resulting in one death and dozens of injuries.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin stated that Russia is open to reconsidering its decision if its demands are met. These demands include the reconnection of the Agricultural Bank of Russia to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), transportation logistics, insurance, financial activities, and the normalization of ammonia transportation in the Togliatti-Odessa pipeline.

Meanwhile, Russia’s harvest this year is expected to reach a record high. Putin emphasized the importance of ensuring that Russia can replace Ukraine as a grain supplier. This announcement comes ahead of the second Russia-Africa summit, where Russia aims to strengthen its influence on the continent. Although Russia has invested little in Africa so far, it has been making diplomatic efforts to win support from African nations, according to the United Nations.

Putin expressed Russia’s commitment to continue organizing the supply of grain, food, and fertilizers to Africa, highlighting the country’s efforts to develop economic relations with the continent.

Both Russia and Ukraine have been jockeying for influence in the Black Sea region, and this withdrawal from the grain agreement indicates a further escalation of tensions between the two countries. The impact of Russia’s decision on the global food crisis and Ukrainian grain exports remains to be seen.

