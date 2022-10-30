Home World Putin’s 300,000 national conscription ends, 82,000 new troops have been sent to the war zone | Russia | Russian-Ukrainian War | Kherson
Putin's 300,000 national conscription ends, 82,000 new troops have been sent to the war zone | Russia | Russian-Ukrainian War | Kherson

Putin's 300,000 national conscription ends, 82,000 new troops have been sent to the war zone | Russia | Russian-Ukrainian War | Kherson

Beijing time:2022-10-29 08:50

[NTDTV, Beijing time, October 29, 2022]On Friday (October 28), the Russian Defense Minister said that the task of recruiting 300,000 new recruits has been completed. Some of the recruits have been sent to the Kherson region of Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu: “The task of 300,000 (conscription) you proposed has been completed.”

In September, Putin ordered a nationwide recruitment of 300,000 troops. On Friday (October 28), Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the recruitment task has been completed.

Shoigu: “Currently, 218,000 people are undergoing recruit training. 82,000 people have completed training and have been sent to theaters of special military operations.”

The Ukrainian military said recently that it has found that the Russian army has recruited reinforcements and is digging trenches to prepare for the advance of the front line, and it is expected that the Russian and Ukrainian sides will soon break out in the city of Kherson.

The canton of Kherson is strategically located. After Russia invaded Ukraine, the largest Ukrainian city occupied was Kherson, but in recent weeks, the Russian army has been defeated by Ukraine’s counter-offensive and had to step up its replenishment.

