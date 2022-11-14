Home World Putin’s absence from G20 British media: The biggest reason is not worrying about embarrassment | G20 | Summit | Putin | Ukraine | Diplomacy | Markov | Assassination | Lavrov | APEC Summit | G20 | Russian President
World

Putin’s absence from G20 British media: The biggest reason is not worrying about embarrassment | G20 | Summit | Putin | Ukraine | Diplomacy | Markov | Assassination | Lavrov | APEC Summit | G20 | Russian President

by admin
Putin’s absence from G20 British media: The biggest reason is not worrying about embarrassment | G20 | Summit | Putin | Ukraine | Diplomacy | Markov | Assassination | Lavrov | APEC Summit | G20 | Russian President

[Voice of Hope, November 13, 2022](Comprehensive report by our reporter Han Mei)The G20 summit is about to begin, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced his absence due to a “schedule conflict”. There is a view that Putin won’t go because of international condemnation for his invasion of Ukraine to avoid diplomatic embarrassment. But the British “Sun” reported on November 10 that Putin’s former adviser said that he was mainly worried about being assassinated.

Sergey Markov, a Russian political analyst and former Putin adviser, believes that Putin may have three reasons for refusing to participate in the G20 summit. The main reason is the fear of being assassinated by special forces of the United States, Britain and Ukraine.

In addition, Markov believes that Putin is also worried about the issue of face, and is worried about being protested by social activists at the summit and being photographed embarrassingly. The third reason is that the Russian army’s retreat from Kherson has put Russia’s status as a great power into question, and Putin may be worried that the outside world will put more pressure on him, or even ask him to surrender.

As for the repeated defeats of the Russian army, Markov emphasized that if Russia wants to win the war, it must switch to a military government system, “it must be tougher and produce a large number of drones, communication equipment, missiles and 24-hour non-stop. Cannonball.”

Russia has announced that it will send Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to replace Putin at the G20 summit. The APEC summit held in Bangkok, Thailand on the 18th and 19th of this month will be attended by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov instead of Putin. .

See also  Erdogan and Putin call, saying Turkey and Russia can trade in rubles, yuan and gold - Teller Report Teller Report

Editor in charge: Zhang Lili

This article or program has been edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.

You may also like

Berlin nationalizes the former Gazprom Germany

Germany wants to buy 67 Chinese drones, but...

US midterm elections: Why Democrats win Senate control...

Migrants, Great Britain and France sign an agreement:...

Cambodia ASEAN summit: China, US establish ‘comprehensive strategic...

“Lavrov hospitalized in Bali”. But Moscow denies it...

US midterm elections: Why Democrats win Senate control...

Hands forward, hands backward: the debate on summer...

The cumulative number of confirmed cases of new...

Ukraine, crowdfunding to build naval drones like those...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy