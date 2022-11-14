The G20 summit is about to begin, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced his absence due to a “schedule conflict”. There is a view that Putin won’t go because of international condemnation for his invasion of Ukraine to avoid diplomatic embarrassment. But the British “Sun” reported on November 10 that Putin’s former adviser said that he was mainly worried about being assassinated.

Sergey Markov, a Russian political analyst and former Putin adviser, believes that Putin may have three reasons for refusing to participate in the G20 summit. The main reason is the fear of being assassinated by special forces of the United States, Britain and Ukraine.

In addition, Markov believes that Putin is also worried about the issue of face, and is worried about being protested by social activists at the summit and being photographed embarrassingly. The third reason is that the Russian army’s retreat from Kherson has put Russia’s status as a great power into question, and Putin may be worried that the outside world will put more pressure on him, or even ask him to surrender.

As for the repeated defeats of the Russian army, Markov emphasized that if Russia wants to win the war, it must switch to a military government system, “it must be tougher and produce a large number of drones, communication equipment, missiles and 24-hour non-stop. Cannonball.”

Russia has announced that it will send Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to replace Putin at the G20 summit. The APEC summit held in Bangkok, Thailand on the 18th and 19th of this month will be attended by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov instead of Putin. .

