“Russia is my home. Here I have my work, my interests and my main relationships. At the moment I have no reason, or even desire, to return to Italy, given the treatment that has been reserved for me”.

This was stated by Lanfranco Cirillo, the entrepreneur nicknamed “Putin’s architect” on whom there is an arrest warrant in prison signed by the Brescia Public Prosecutor’s Office as part of an investigation into tax crimes.

Putin's architect, Lanfranco Cirillo, has been on the run since August



In recent months, 140 million euros have been seized from Cirillo. On February 23, the trial against him will begin before the court of Brescia and for the Italian justice Cirillo is a fugitive.

Who is the archistar

Acclaimed archistar of 44 oligarchs, for his affairs in the Eastern country he ended up in the crosshairs of the Brescia Public Prosecutor’s Office for unfaithful tax returns, self-laundering and violation of the code for the protection of cultural heritage. Among the assets seized today, August 3, by the Guardia di Finanza, there are luxury homes, current accounts, cash, jewels, works of modern and contemporary art by famous authors and even a helicopter.

Already on 12 February a team of financiers, by order of the prosecution, had shown up at his home with a seizure order. Unfaithful tax return, self-laundering and violation of the code for the protection of cultural heritage were the crimes that the investigators had charged against the professional, but which from 2013 to 2019 allegedly deprived the tax authorities of a taxable amount of 50 million euros, “laundering the proceeds of escape”. There would also be his signature on the project for the “Winter Palace” on the promontory overlooking the Black Sea. He has always denied, Putin too – but the president himself had granted him Russian citizenship in 2014 – but the project remains shrouded in mystery.

In his villa, mind-boggling works of art

The Yellow Flames which intervened in the villa last February found themselves inside a museum: 143 works were cataloged (for which adequate certification and complaint was not produced). Paintings by Picasso, Cezanne, Kandinsky, De Chirico, Fontana, Savinio, Modigliani, Mirò, Morandi, Campigli, Chagall, Rotella.

In Moscow at the time the professional worked at Masterskaya, the studio where in the past, he had assured, “two thousand employees worked”. But he had left the Russian capital to be next to his daughter Elisabetta, who died at the age of 33 in 2019 from cancer. According to the Brescian investigators, however, Cirillo hadn’t actually moved his activities to Russia, but had “foreign-dressed” the companies to avoid paying taxes in Italy. «I’m surprised to have to deal with a dispute of this kind after having actually lived for over 20 years in Russia – he commented at the time of the first provision – In Russia I am proud to have carried out important works, giving work to dozens of Italian companies and bringing in the homes of many of the most important and influential people the best of Italian excellence».