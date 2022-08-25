One of Vladimir Putin’s daughters, Katerina Tichonova, has visited Germany very often since 2015 – where she came to visit her partner, the Russian artist Igor Selensky, who ran the Bayrische Staatsballet until April this year – also thanks to a Schengen visa issued by Italy. Over 20 times. And so far nothing illegal, given that Tikhonova was added to the EU black list only last April. However, according to what was reconstructed by Der Spiegel together with the Russian investigative newspaper IStories, the German security services noticed the woman’s entry only in 2019, moreover in a casual way. In Germany, the weekly highlights, in principle there are no entries and services are not required to record the movements of the children of foreign despots.

A circumstance that prompted criticism from a member of the SPD, Sebastian Fiedler, a parliamentarian and expert in internal affairs. “The case is an illustrious example of the fact that in recent decades we have not developed any strategy to counter Russian agents and their activities: we cannot go on like this.” The circumstance risks reinforcing the negotiating hand of the group of countries that is fighting for a ban on entry to Russian tourists (the Baltics, Poland and Finland, with the support of the Czech Republic, current president ). “It is a question of credibility and moral clarity of the EU while war crimes and perhaps genocide are taking place on our borders,” reiterated Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. “Stopping this influx is not only a moral duty but also a duty of public and national security, as well as implementation of sanctions,” added Kallas.

Among the opposing countries are Greece and Cyprus, as well as Germany itself. But not only. Even the high representative for EU foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said he was skeptical since “there are many Russians who want to flee their country”. On the contrary, the group leader of the European People’s Party, the German Manfred Weber, spoke out in favor of the ban. An important opening. In any case, the north-eastern bloc does not want to hear reasons and claims to be ready to launch “common regional measures”. But that would be much less effective. Estonia, for example, has already blocked entry to Russian tourists in possession of a Schengen visa issued by the country but not those issued by other member states. In fact, the system provides that those in possession of a European travel permit are not obliged to enter the EU territory from the country that issued the visa. Well. Since February 24, around one million Russian citizens have crossed the EU borders and the majority, over 60%, have done so by land across the borders of Finland, Estonia and Latvia.

It is no coincidence that the car park at Helsinki airport is filled with luxury cars with Russian registration plates, as tourists can then reach the Mediterranean resorts from there. Finally, the video circulated on social media that immortalizes the wife of Dmitry Peskov, spokesman (sanctioned) of the Kremlin, while enjoying a holiday apparently in Greece, caused a sensation. Well, you shouldn’t have set foot inside the EU. The group of hawks reiterates that they do not want to close the door completely, given that visas for humanitarian reasons (to journalists, activists, opponents) will always be allowed, as well as visits to family members. In any case, the policy of entry to Russians at EU level remains patchy: not all countries, despite the Commission’s recommendations, have, for example, suspended Russians from preferential regimes (in exchange for investments, usually) to obtain residence permits, and therefore movement permits, within the Schengen borders. “The discussions are ongoing,” the Commission said.