Use your closest ally to threaten borders of Europeclaiming that the same action is already being done by the West. Vladimir Putin flex its muscles and raise the level of the nuclear threat with the announcement that on July 1 “the construction of a tactical nuclear weapons depot in Belarus“. In the usual game of discharging responsibility, the Russian president says that it is not an unusual choice and specifies that the nuclear weapons supplied to Moscabut that “we will put them there to train the” Belarusian military “as the United States in Europa”. Ten planes are ready to use this type of weapon”, he continued, and “from April 3 we will start training the crews”, while at Minsk the missile system has already been delivered Iskander, capable of carrying nuclear warheads. The agreement between the tsar and the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko would take place “without breaching their obligations under the Treaty Start“. At least so he claims Mosca.

Last week, after the arrest warrant emanated from International Criminal Courtthe Russian president had made a surprise visit to the Crimea, on the ninth anniversary of the illegal annexation. Soon after he had gone to MariupolIn the Donetsk. Now, after that Great Britain announced sending to Kiev of depleted uranium munitions, considered “a threat to the Russia” and a way “to prolong the war”, Putin responds in the same way: “We have, without exaggeration, hundreds of thousands of such ammunition. We are not currently using them. They are very dangerous weapons for man and nature due to the radioactive dust“. From her words it is clear, if she serves, he will have her shot.

A test of strength, that of Putin, which also affects conventional weapons. Kiev managed to unlock the jets, which will come from Poland e Slovakia, e Mosca responds with armored vehicles, announcing the production of “over 1,600 tanks within a year”, so as to outnumber the Ukrainian ones “by more than three times”.

The latest news further fuels the fears of the neighbors. Waiting for theirs to unlock request to join NATO, Sweden e Finland they unite in an anti-Russian function. The commanders of the air forces of Stockholm e Helsinki have signed with the counterparts of Norway e Denmark a letter of intent to create a unified Nordic air defense, with the aim of countering the growing threat of Mosca. A defensive choice, that of integrating the air forces, triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by the Russia, as the commander of the Danish Air Force, Major General, claims Jan Dam. Meanwhile on the eastern Ukrainian front the fighting does not stop and Bakhmut continues to be the most affected city. For the forces of British intelligence the Russian attack has practically stalled, mainly due to the heavy losses suffered by Mosca and disagreements with the brigade Wagnerma Kiev he preaches calmly and explains that it is still too early to declare a slowdown in the offensive. Firefights in that direction have decreased, says the representative of the Eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergei Cherevaty, but the road is still long and “requires a more detailed analysis”.

In short, the counter-offensive cannot start at the moment. The president himself makes it clear Volodymyr Zelensky, back to insisting with Europe to have new weapons without which this scenario is impossible. “We are waiting for the ammunition from our partners”, said the Ukrainian leader, noting that the Russians use three times more ammunition every day than the Kiev forces and that without these “it cannot send its brave defenders to the counteroffensive”. From field to diplomacy things are no better. In recent days the hypothesis of a call between Kiev e Beijing was insistent, even though i Ukrainian officials they had repeatedly reiterated that different points of the Chinese plan were far from the peace envisioned in their parts. Today Zelensky curbed enthusiasm by arguing that the Chinese she did not propose to Kiev as a mediator in the conflict in Ukraine and that “I have not received the proposal of meet us“, despite sending direct messages to Beijing to try to talk to Xi Jinping.