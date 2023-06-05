Putin’s fake message broadcast on Russian radios and TVs

On Monday, a fake message from Russian President Vladimir Putin was broadcast on various Russian radios and TVs announcing the evacuation of civilians from three Russian regions bordering Ukraine, including that of Belgorod, where attacks have been taking place almost daily for some weeks now. and bombings. The authenticity of the message was denied by Putin’s official spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, and at the moment it is not clear who caused it to be broadcast by Russian radios and TVs: for weeks Ukraine has decided not to comment on what is happening within Russian borders.

More generally, it is difficult to understand what is happening in the Russian regions bordering Ukraine, especially in Belgorod. Very few Western journalists are left to work in Russia, information on the alleged attacks comes only from the Russian authorities, known to systematically lie to the public and journalists. For example, it is not clear whether the message is part of a disinformation campaign to support the announced Ukrainian counter-offensive that has been talked about for months now.

The message was spread both through video and through audio: in the video Putin is seen speaking with the Russian flag behind it, in a context that seems to be that of a speech to the country. If you look carefully, however, the audio is not perfectly synchronized with the movement of Putin’s lips: and his voice sounds different from what we are used to. It is not yet clear whether the technology of the so-called was used to create this message deepfakewhereby an original video is manipulated to mislead people who watch it.

In #Russiaseveral radio stations and even local TV networks appear to have been hacked to broadcast a deep fake address allegedly by president Putin. This fake address announced mass mobilisation and introduced martial law in border regions. 1/2pic.twitter.com/Z79Jqjil6W — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) June 5, 2023

The audio message was instead broadcast by the radios, and due to the absence of a clearly manipulated video it was more credible. France Media Agency writes that the voice of the message is “very similar to Putin’s”.

📻In Russia, #Putin‘s panicked address was broadcast on the radio due to the “invasion of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine” in Rostov, Belgorod and Voronezh regions of the RF. In the address, Putin calls on residents of the border regions to evacuate inland and announces general… pic.twitter.com/CRf1juFh0O — KyivPost (@KyivPost) June 5, 2023

The Russian news site Medusaone of the few independents still active in the country, he wrote that the message was broadcast in three Russian regions bordering Ukraine: those of Rostov, Belgorod, and Voronezh. In the message, in addition to the evacuation of civilians from these regions, it is also said that the Ukrainian army has crossed the borders and that Russia would have enlisted other men to counter this advance.

Talking to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Peskov said that “all these messages are false” and that they are the result of a “hack attack” on Russian radios and TVs. Even the authorities of the Voronezh region spoke of an “attack on radio frequencies”. Second France Media Agency Russian public radio explained that the attack lasted about 40 minutes and that it was a “provocation”.