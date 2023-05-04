12
The Russian president Vladimir Putin it first appeared on video after the drone attack on the Kremlin, for which Ukraine has denied responsibility. The leader of the Russian Federation met the Minister of Economic Development in his offices Maxim Reshetnikov.
The article Putin’s first video appearance after the Kremlin attack: the meeting with the Minister for Economic Development comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.
See also Japan strongly pushes sewage into the sea experts: the concentration of radioactive substances in nuclear polluted water is too high to meet the discharge standard_Hangzhou Net