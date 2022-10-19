MOSCOW – From today the word vojna, “war”, is no longer taboo, at least in the four Ukrainian regions that Mosca now considers part of its territory after the annexation rejected by an overwhelming majority by United Nations. With two decrees approved directly by the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, the president Vladimir Putin it introduced various shades of special regime across the country, ranging from “martial law” – which in Russian is literally called voennoe polozhenie, or “state of war” – to a “basic alert level”.