Putin’s opponent sentenced to 25 years in prison for high treason

Vladimir Kara-Murza, Russian journalist and opposition politician and well-known critic of President Vladimir Putin, was convicted in Russia to 25 years in prison on high treason charges. Kara-Murza, 41, was arrested in April 2022, initially on charges of spreading false information about the war in Ukraine (a crime introduced in Russia last year and punishable by 15 years in prison). The allegations against him related to several public speeches in which he had openly criticized the Russian invasion of Ukraine and called Putin’s “a regime of assassins”.

Last October but he was accused even of high treason, based on article 275 of the Russian penal code: according to the indictment, Kara-Murza allegedly conspired in secret against Russia together with the governments of some NATO countries, even if no details were ever disclosed in this regard .

Kara-Murza has always denied these accusations, arguing that they were motivated only by his political opposition to Putin. “I’m in prison for my political views. For speaking out against the war in Ukraine. For my many years of struggle against Putin’s dictatorship. Not only do I not regret any of this, but I am proud of it, ”she said last week in the last hearing of the trial before the sentence on Monday.