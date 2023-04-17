Putin’s opponent Vladimir Kara Murza sentenced to 25 years | Info

Vladimir Kara-Murza openly opposed Russian aggression in Ukraine and was arrested in April 2022.

Source: Profimedia

Russian publicist and well-known anti-Putin civil-liberal dissident, 41-year-old Vladimir Kara-Murza, he was sentenced before the Moscow City Court to 25 years in prison for “spreading fake news about the Russian army”, belonging to the non-governmental organization Open Russia, but also for high treason.

The fact that he played a key role in persuading the West to sanction Russian officials for human rights abuses and corruption and that he condemned Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in the Arizona House of Representatives in March 2022. it is considered high treason. Investigators charged him with high treason while he was in custody.

“I love Russia. I do not regret my actions. This is the price of ignorance in today’s Russia“, said Vladimir Kara-Murza after the verdict. He compared his court process with similar court practice from Stalin’s time, in the 30s of the 20th century.

“Criminals should repent for what they have done. As for me, I am in prison for my political views. I am sure that the day will come when the darkness over our country will be lifted,” said Kara-Murza. And his wife, Jevgenija, said briefly: “The regime will not last that long. “

Let us remind you that Vladimir Kara-Murza openly opposed Russian aggression in Ukraine and was arrested in April 2022. He was in custody during the trial, and his lawyers Maria Eismont and Vadim Prokhorov say he is in custody lost 22 kilograms and that his health deteriorated.

He was diagnosed with polyneuropathy due to several poisoning attempts to which he was exposed. Kara-Murza said it was twice survived the poisoning – in 2015 and 2017, which were “organized by the Kremlin”. Lawyers argue that even under Russian laws, because of such a diagnosis, Kara-Murza should not be sent to “serve prison time”.

He was a close associate of another opposition politician, Boris Nemtsov, who was killed in 2015, in the immediate vicinity of the Kremlin. Vladimir Kara-Murza is another in a series of political opponents of Vladimir Putin who was sentenced to a draconian prison sentence for his political activities. Let us remind you that Alexei Navalny, another political opponent of Putin, is also serving a long prison sentence.

