Putin’s purges, Wagner will no longer fight in Ukraine – Europe

No specific agreement was reached in yesterday’s conversation between Yuri Ushakov, adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Cardinal Matteo Zuppi. The dialogue will continue if necessary. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by the Interfax agency.

Russian general Sergei Surovikin has been under interrogation for several days following the Wagner Group mutiny, but would not be in prison. Bloomberg reports it citing its own sources, according to which Surovikin is still being held in an unspecified place, where he is being asked about links with Wagner and Yevgeny Prigozhin. For the Russian investigative media IStories however, Surovikin would have already been released after interrogations, but there are no other confirmations.

The Financial Times had previously confirmed the arrest of the Russian general.

The British newspaper quotes three people familiar with the dossier and comments that the arrest comes as the Kremlin is engaged in “a crackdown on Wagner sympathizers after the militia’s failed mutiny last week”. The news of her arrest was given last night by the Moscow Times and has not been confirmed by the Kremlin. “It is not yet clear whether Surovikin, the head of the Russian air force, has been accused of being an accomplice to the uprising or whether he is simply being detained for questioning,” adds the Ft.

The daughter of Russian general Sergei Surovikin he denied his father’s arrest for his alleged involvement in the Prigozhin Mutiny. “Nothing has happened to the commander-in-chief of the Airborne Forces,” no one arrested him, and “everyone is at work,” Veronika Surovikin said in an interview with Russian media Baza, as read on Telegram. And regarding the fact that the general disappeared from the media, she specified: “he Never appeared in the mass media every day and did not make regular public statements.” of Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. In the event of an attack, the authorities plan to evacuate residents living within a radius of 30-50 kilometers from the site.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov he said he doesn’t know where the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is, while to a question on the possible arrest of General Sergei Surovikin he invited journalists to contact the Ministry of Defence. This was reported by the Russian agencies.

Chairman of the Duma Defense Committee Andrey Kartapolov said Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin did not want to sign the contract with the Russian Defense Ministry. And therefore his group will no longer fight in Ukraine. Kartapolov recalled that even before the mutiny the Defense Ministry had asked “all groups performing combat tasks to sign a contract. Everyone started making this decision. Except Prigozhin. He was told that Wagner would no longer took part in the special military operation and there would have been no funding or supplies.”

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi met Maria Llova-Belova in Moscow, the Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rightswhich by the way is the subject together with President Vladimir Putin of an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court on charges of deportation of children from Ukraine.

