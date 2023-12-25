Home » Putin’s Secret Ceasefire: Rumors and Realities
World

Putin’s Secret Ceasefire: Rumors and Realities

by admin

The New York Times has reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be seeking out a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. According to the report, Putin has been conveying peace talks through intermediaries, despite his tough public stance on the issue. Sources have stated that Putin is willing to engage in ceasefire negotiations in order to freeze the current front, indicating a different image of the Russian leader than he presents publicly.

U.S. officials had previously disclosed that Putin planned to sign a ceasefire agreement in the fall of 2022, after the Russian army faced significant losses in northeastern Ukraine. It is also reported that Russia has sent informal envoys to discuss a possible ceasefire agreement with conditions acceptable to Putin, though it remains uncertain if Ukraine will accept such terms.

However, Ukrainian President Zelensky has stated that he has not seen any signs that Russia is seeking negotiations, and has only seen evidence of their willingness to engage in conflict.

German officials have also been involved in discussions regarding a ceasefire, with German Chancellor’s Office Minister Wolfgang Schmidt praising the views of political scientist Samuel Charap, who has called for preparations for possible scenarios of the end of the war.

It remains to be seen whether these rumored peace talks will lead to an actual ceasefire agreement. Regardless, the reports indicate a possible shift in Putin’s approach to the conflict, raising hopes for a potential resolution to the ongoing crisis.

See also  Giocattorino brought everyone back to being children for a day.

You may also like

Finally, there is news from Alexei Navalny

Ukraine repels night attack by Russia with drones,...

Atomic Heart shows us the gameplay of the...

15 Years of Success: Chinese Navy Continues Escort...

Germany, the front is born to ban the...

They murdered the fighter Bella de París in...

The best national electronic albums of 2023

Chinese Navy Escort Fleet: 15 Years of Successful...

challenges, solutions and risks to defend against

The only country in Latin America that has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy