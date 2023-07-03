Putin’s showdown with his rivals after the coup attempt | Info

Failed coups also have consequences, and the question is what will be the epilogue of the attempted armed rebellion of the Wagnerites in Russia.

On June 24, the head of the mercenary group Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin led a “march for justice” – which is difficult to see as anything but an armed rebellion – occupied military facilities in Rostov-on-Don and headed for Moscow.

And then, just as suddenly as it had begun, the campaign was called off. Prigozhin withdrew his Wagnerians after reaching an agreement with President Vladimir Putin on an amnesty for himself and his fighters, mediated by the leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

In return, Prigozhin agreed to go into exile in Belarus, from where there are already reports of the construction of camps for the Wagnerites, one of which is near the Ukrainian border, as well as the possibility that the Wagnerites will even train the Belarusian army. Meanwhile, Prigozhin arrived in Minsk on Tuesday, and Lukashenko raised the combat readiness of the army to the highest level on the same day.

What will be the epilogue

Lightning events will have their consequences for Russia and Putin, whose position is already considered weakened. Because, as author and journalist David Von Drele pointed out in an analysis for the “Washington Post”, “even failed coups have consequences.” They say that if a bird walks and quacks like a duck, then it’s probably a duck. The events in Russia that looked like a military coup and that Putin initially interpreted as a coup were probably an attempted coup, until the coup failed, he said.

Von Drele said that Prigozhin apparently hoped to find inspiration within the Russian Ministry of Defense, but that this did not happen. Like the coup organizers in Turkey in 2016 and Venezuela in 2020, Prigozhin issued a call for a spontaneous overthrow of the government, but no one showed up. And Putin, instead of testing the loyalty and strength of government forces, grabbed the first way out that opened to him, which is a sign of weakness that can invite a second coup attempt, according to Von Drele.

Suffered humiliation

American author and military historian Max Booth argues that Putin suffered the humiliation of relying on Lukashenko to avoid the kind of street fighting last seen in Moscow in 1993.Putin will no doubt now try to reassert control. He could undertake purges in the government and take revenge on Prigozhin and his supporters… Putin could eventually emerge at the head of an even stronger dictatorship launching a “Stalinist mobilization” in the fight against Ukraine. Alternatively, his display of weakness could embolden other claimants to the throne from within his inner circle as the mystique of his control is shattered,” Booth said.

And David Ignatius, a “Post” columnist, believes that Putin “will have to show that he is in control after dodging a bullet.” Prigozhin realized that the military and security support he expected in his “march for justice” had disappeared. To move further forward towards Moscow would mean the slaughter of his forces, so he changed course and brokered an amnesty deal through his friend Lukashenka, Ignatius said.

Now the inquisition begins

The former head of the CIA station in Moscow, Rolf Movat Larsen, said that Prigozhin “surrendered when he realized that the cavalry would not arrive.” Although people cheered the Wagnerians when they entered the military headquarters in Rostov on Saturday and took selfies with Prigozhin, as they approached Moscow Putin broke the backbone of his rebellion. “And now what follows – the “inquisition”, says Larsen. He pointed out that Putin will have to find out every detail of this conspiracy and how long it lasted in the army and special services.



“This was planned for at least two weeks. Who did Prigozhin talk to? Who promised him support? Who changed sides in the heat of the moment?”, asked Larsen.

Prigozhin tried to dissuade Putin that he had no intention of “overthrowing the government”. He presented the armed attack as a “fight against bureaucracy and other ills that exist in our country today.” But, as Ignatius pointed out, he must understand that he will survive only with Putin’s favor. He shot at the king and missed.Putin’s weaknesses were exposed this past weekend, but so were his survival skills. He got inside Prigozhin’s conspiracy and prevented it. Now he will need to show that he is in command, and that is bad news for both Russia and Ukraine,” believes Ignatius.

They want to get things back to normal

Meanwhile, while the regime in Moscow deals with survival after the crisis, its propagandists strive to restore normality after the Wagner rebellion. “Margarita Simonyan, the editor of the state-run RT network, was unusually quiet when the Wagnerites marched towards Moscow. She later explained that she was on a Volga cruise filming a documentary about Orthodox churches, unaware that the country was on the verge of collapse. In the state-run and pro-Kremlin media, many of Prigozhin’s former supporters quickly turned sides and declared him a traitor, accusing him of trying to destabilize the country. However, they found themselves in the dark by trying to justify Putin’s public handling of the situation,” the newspaper said. After mentioning her trips to the Volga in a TV show, Simonyan came to Putin’s defense after he dismissed the criminal charges against Wagner and Prigozhin. although only a few hours before he had promised to punish them.

“Legal norms are not the commandments of Christ or the tablets of Moses. They were written by people to protect the rule of law and stability in the country. In some particularly critical cases… they disappear,” she said, as reported by the FT.

Ordinary Russians shaken: “I thought Voronezh would turn into Bahmut”

While several pro-Wagner military bloggers continued to defend Prigozhin on Telegram, accusing other nationalists of hypocrisy, the rest of the pro-war media were already quick to distance themselves from him and show loyalty to the Kremlin. A Russian political consultant said in a recorded statement that he worked for Prigozhin until last year, but that he felt it was important to speak out now. He called Boss Wagner an “executioner” who was hungry for power.

Many ordinary Russians, and not only those who were on the Wagner march, admitted in private that they feel shaken and that they feel that the war in Ukraine affects them more than before.

“The feeling was that the war would start immediately, in the center of Russia with people who had already fought and were not afraid of anything. I thought that Voronezh would turn into Bakhmut (Artyomovsk). It got creepy”a Russian, a supporter of the war who lives in Voronezh and who on Saturday watched the footage of the Wagnerites marching on his town, told the FT.

Andrei Kolesnikov, a Carnegie Endowment Fellow, said that the regime has undoubtedly emerged from the incident with a weakened image, but that Putin’s government still looks better than the alternative.

“Ordinary Russians, even if they want changes, if they realize that these changes do not lead to better things, they will prefer the usual dish on their menu – Putin. Yes, Putin and his regime have shown weakness, but if the alternative was not convincing, the best strategy is to support or imitate support for Putin, he said.

(MONDO/Washington Post)

