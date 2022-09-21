Home World Putin’s speech on mobilization: what it means for the war in Ukraine
Putin’s speech on mobilization: what it means for the war in Ukraine

KIEV – The president Putin announces a partial mobilization and this means that the Russia it will call to arms the reservists – who are a few thousand – and the people who have already done military service and have special skills considered useful starting “from 21 September”, therefore from today.

On Telegram, channels are emerging that offer legal aid to those who want to challenge forced conscription and other channels that will indicate the points to avoid where army recruiters will be placed – such as the entrance to the metro stations in Moscow.

