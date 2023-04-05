Original title: Putin spoke to the 17 new ambassadors to Russia, and he said this to the US ambassador alone!

Russian media: Putin accused the United States of using the tool of “color revolution” when he was the US ambassador to Russia

According to the Tass news agency reported on the 5th,Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the ceremony held in the Kremlin to accept the diplomatic credentials of 17 new foreign ambassadors to Russia and delivered a speech to them.

According to the TASS news agency, some of the ambassadors are representatives of countries unfriendly to Russia, such as Lynn Tracy, the new US ambassador to Russia. Kremlin spokesman Peskov said earlier on the 5th that Putin will not talk to Tracy alone after the ceremony.

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, Putin said in his speech at the ceremony that the Russian Federation is open to dialogue with all countries and is not prepared to isolate itself. Russia is free from prejudice and hostility towards any country. The Russian Federation will remain one of the centers of global politics, maintaining a stable global balance based on a constructive agenda. He also added, “We expect our partners to uphold the principles of equality and mutual benefit” in their relationship with us.

In addition, the report also stated that Putin told the new Danish ambassador that Russia hopes to conduct an international investigation into the “North Stream” attack and hopes that Denmark will support it.

On the other hand, the Russian Satellite Agency stated that for the new US ambassador to Russia, Putin said that unfortunately, the relationship between Moscow and Washington has to be said to be “in deep crisis.” Putin told U.S. Ambassador Tracy, “I know you may disagree with me, but I have to say today,The United States uses such tools in its foreign policy as support for so-called ‘color revolutions’, this support for the Kiev coup in 2014 eventually led to the current Ukrainian crisis and, in a negative way, contributed to the deterioration of Russian-US relations. “



