At eight in the morning Italian time, Putin’s first words.

“The special military operation in Ukraine was inevitable territories of Ukraine who have announced the referendum for accession to Russia “have the support” of Moscow. In its aggressive anti-Russian policy, the West has exceeded all limits. those who are trying to use nuclear blackmail against Russia will find that the cards can be turned against them. I am not bluffing.

Liberation of the Donbass

The West’s goal is “to weaken, divide and destroy Russia. Moscow’s goal in Ukraine remains” the liberation of all Donbass. Some eminent NATO figures have talked about the possibility of using weapons of mass destruction, that is, nuclear weapons, against Russia. To those who make such statements on the RussiaI want to remind you that our country also has nuclear weapons.

Historical tradition

It is our historical tradition and our people’s destiny to stop those who seek the world domination, who threatened to dismember and enslave the motherland. This is what we are doing now, and I believe in your support.

Partial mobilization

I repeat, we are only talking about a partial mobilization. This means that only those citizens who are in the reserves and above all, those who have served in the armed forces, have certain military specializations and relevant experience will be subject to conscription. After the regime of Kiev rejected a peaceful solution to the problem of Donbass and made his claim on nuclear weapons, it has become absolutely clear that a new, broad offensive in the Donbass, as has happened twice before, is inevitable.

Ukraine has been filled with even more weapons, military units trained to NATO standards are under the effective command of Western advisers.