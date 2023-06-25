Putin’s speech to the nation: “We have been stabbed in the back. Wagner denies our people and his comrades on the front”

“Actions dividing our unity are a denial of our people, our comrades in arms who are now fighting at the front. It is a stab in the back of our country and our people.” So the Russian president Vladimir Putin speaking to the Nation after the uprising of Yevgeny Prigozhin and his own Wagner militia, who are marching on Rostov and Moscow. “This battle, where the fate of our people is at stake, requires the unification of all forces, unity, consolidation and assumption of responsibility. Anything that weakens us must be set aside,” the Kremlin leader added.

