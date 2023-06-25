Home » Putin’s speech to the nation: “We have been stabbed in the back. Wagner denies our people and his comrades on the front”
World

Putin’s speech to the nation: “We have been stabbed in the back. Wagner denies our people and his comrades on the front”

by admin
Putin’s speech to the nation: “We have been stabbed in the back. Wagner denies our people and his comrades on the front”

“Actions dividing our unity are a denial of our people, our comrades in arms who are now fighting at the front. It is a stab in the back of our country and our people.” So the Russian president Vladimir Putin speaking to the Nation after the uprising of Yevgeny Prigozhin and his own Wagner militia, who are marching on Rostov and Moscow. “This battle, where the fate of our people is at stake, requires the unification of all forces, unity, consolidation and assumption of responsibility. Anything that weakens us must be set aside,” the Kremlin leader added.

See also  3D printed ear transplant with human cells: first surgery in the world

You may also like

Santanché, slap to executioners and allies (and Meloni):...

Weather forecast for Sunday, June 25, 2023 |...

Coup in Russia, NATO fears of a nuclear...

Putin speaks to the nation and evokes civil...

Gennaro Gattuso received offers from Saudi Arabia |...

Established measures to control African swine fever |...

Vicolo Gaffi comes alive with beauty

The Pride breaks-Giunta parade in Palermo: “Proud to...

Zvezde Granda final first cut | Entertainment

An ambulance ran over 3 minors in Zagreb...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy