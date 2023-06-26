“Putin’s Success”. Gianandrea Gaiani’s analysis of Prigozhin’s “show”: “Leadership strengthened and the USA confused, but something stinks”

“A show that deflated too quickly to be serious, which raises many doubts and some suspicions”. The march on Moscow by Evgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner ended quickly and without much bloodshed. But above all, says the editor of the magazine Defense analysis Gianandrea Gaiani, “with an agreement that seems to please everyone, but above all Putin”.

Gaiani, she was right: in the interview granted on Saturday to ilfattoquotidiano.it she said “what is underway seems like a civil war, instead it is a negotiation”.

Meanwhile, a coup d’etat doesn’t start 800 kilometers from Moscow, from Rostov. Then there was the coincidence with the expiry of the new law in Moscow, which imposes on private companies like Wagner a contract that effectively puts them under the control of the Defense Ministry. A coincidence that did not allow the insurrection to be read as an attempt to overthrow President Vladimir Putin. Lastly, the absence of a military uprising which was surprising: no resistance from the military, the police, the National Guard or the troops of the internal security services (FSB), apart from a helicopter attack Ka-52 shot down by contractors and the destruction of some helicopters at Rostov airport in contexts yet to be clarified”.

A box match without a knockout, therefore. Let’s count the points.

Prigozhin brought home an “exile” to Belarus, for him and for those of his followers who followed him in the insurrection, where Wagner could be very useful to Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, who has known Prigozhin for 20 years and is struggling with Poles, Balts and Ukrainians who are training his opponents in exile to destabilize the country. A solution for the Wagner leader, relieved of the obligation to sign the contract with the hated defense minister, but also part of Putin’s success who, some say, moved the Wagner from the 200 kilometers that separated it from the capital to only 100 kilometers from Kiev. Then, of course, Prigozhin may not face the price of his betrayal in Belarus.

Is it Putin?

First of all, he received broad popular and military support, while there was no military uprising in support of Prigozhin. On the contrary, Russian proclamations everywhere were “we have only one commander in chief”, Putin. Which avoided Russian bloodshed and offered the insurgents a way out. An ending that on the one hand shows him magnanimous and on the other allows the militiamen who did not take part in the initiative to sign up and fight for the Kremlin under the guidance of the regular army, precisely what Wagner’s leader excluded. Not only that, the fact that Lukaschenko found the agreement is perfect for Putin, who leaves in their place Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff, General Valerij Gerasimov, the ones Prigozhin wanted to remove. But at the same time the uprising offers more than one pretext to the president who, unlike before, will be able to evaluate the changeover, perhaps with the bowls still. In the case of Shoigu, for example, a more political and less cumbersome figure could be useful for him. Putin’s success is not indifferent.

A solution that satisfies everyone.

And maybe something stinks in this. The hypothesis that it was all a staging does not seem so absurd to me: Wagner taking Rostov without interrupting the commands towards the front. She marches it unhindered while Moscow is locked up. The Chechens who go to lend a hand to reconquer Rostov but coincidentally arrive when Wagner folds to the applause of the people. So many elements that lead us to suspect the staging. Which among other things, and this is also a point for Putin, has confused observers in the West. So much so that, as the Wall Street Journal reports today, the US State Department has postponed the adoption of new sanctions against PMC Wagner for its activities in Africa so as not to indirectly help Putin. In short, the United States seems busy wondering if Wagner is good or bad. Partly a drift of information transformed into propaganda that looks more like football cheering and that risks preventing us Westerners from really understanding what is happening in Russia and on the Ukrainian front, even for the future.

What will happen to Wagner now?

Hard to say, maybe it will change its name. Those who sign with the Defense come under the direct control of the Russian army, while the exiles with Prigozhin in Belarus are the consolidation of Moscow’s position alongside the ally after the deployment of the atomic warheads. But the important thing will be to understand how Moscow will decide to manage all foreign affairs currently in Wagner’s hands. Will Prigozhin still manage them or will others? Those of Wagner, especially in Africa, are strategic activities. It is not excluded that Moscow will now decide to replace Wagner with another private company, among the many that exist and have been born in the meantime, perhaps led by characters who do not have Wagner’s excessive autonomy, are not in the hands of a eccentric and self-centered and therefore more controllable. As for Prigozhin, what really happened we may never know. Did he sell himself to the Americans? To go where? In case the hours are numbered.

Now attention must also return to the Ukrainian front: what is the military situation?

The news on the Ukrainian front is limited and this means that the counter-offensive is going badly. They fight on the outpost line. They attack Bakhmut, but further north it is the Russians who have gone on the offensive and Kiev has attacked exactly where Moscow expected it. The US itself said it was disappointed by the developments, by the Russian resistance. In my opinion, the recent statements by NATO secretary Jens Stoltenberg should not be underestimated. If before he argued the need to fight until the Russian defeat, now he argues that Ukraine must regain ground to negotiate from a point of greater strength. Maybe because what we could give the Ukrainians we have already given them? Does this mean that once the counter-offensive is over, it will be the NATO partners who will demand the negotiations? It sure is a change of perspective. If prolonged, yesterday’s tension could have affected the endurance of Russian soldiers at the front. But it seems to me that the question has already passed and Putin came out well.

