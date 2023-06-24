Putin’s tough speech against the rioters of the Wagner group

In his first speech since the military uprising by mercenaries of the Wagner group against the Russian government, which began on Friday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin used very harsh tones against the rioters and against their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, without ever mentioning him directly. In the speech, which lasted about five minutes and was broadcast on national television, Putin said that the rioters “are pushing the country towards anarchy and fratricide” and promised them an “inevitable punishment”. “Whoever organized and prepared the armed rebellion, whoever turned their weapons against their comrades, has betrayed Russia. And he will answer for it ».

Putin’s full national address condemning the insurrection, with English-language subtitles. pic.twitter.com/i0sRCe3Dbw — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) June 24, 2023

It is difficult to say exactly what is happening in Russia. From the information available, it seems that the Wagner group – which for months had fought the war in Ukraine, sometimes showing itself to be even more prepared than the Russian army – has taken control of Rostov-on-Don, a city of over one million inhabitants not far from the border with Ukraine. The mercenaries are now moving towards Moscow, although they still appear to be quite far away.

In Saturday’s speech, Putin said he had ordered Russian soldiers to take “decisive action to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don,” and concluded by saying, “As Russia’s president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, and as a citizen Russian, I will do everything I can to defend the country.”