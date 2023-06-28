Putin’s two allies become enemies of the Wagner group

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appeared on Monday in a video, apparently recorded in Ukraine, for the first time after the end of the armed uprising by Wagner, a group of Russian mercenaries who had begun a “march” towards Moscow between Friday and Saturday. The video lasts less than a minute, is silent and it is not possible to say with certainty when it dates back. The relevant thing, however, is that it was released by the Russian Defense Ministry, the same one that had been harshly criticized by Wagner and that had been identified by the group as one of the two main targets to be hit through the revolt: the other was Valery Gerasimov, Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. The diffusion of the video was interpreted as an implicit declaration of support for Shoigu by Putin, relevant because someone had hypothesized that to stop the revolt the Russian government had negotiated with Wagner the resignation of Shoigu himself and Gerasimov.

Shoigu and Gerasimov had been targets of direct attacks by Prigozhin for months, who had accused them of mistakes, lack of support for Wagner in the war in Ukraine and on Friday also of alleged military operations against the mercenaries (in any case not confirmed by credible sources so far). They had also come under criticism from military bloggers and Russian nationalists, who blamed them for the lackluster success of the Ukrainian invasion, as well as shortcomings in army organization and supply to troops at the front.

However, the two are also among the most faithful collaborators of President Putin and are part of what is defined as the “inner circle” of the people closest to him: the current system of power in Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, is more attentive in fact at personal fidelity rather than competence or the effectiveness of choices. The diffusion of Shoigu’s video should probably be interpreted in this sense, therefore in the choice of once again favoring the element of personal loyalty, despite the extensive military failures that Russia has received in recent months in Ukraine.

Another feature of Putin’s system of government is widespread corruption, present at almost every political and administrative level and mostly tolerated: the army and more generally the Defense are not immune to it. The effects of this corruption can be seen at the lowest levels in the numerous shortcomings of the army’s logistics, but probably also involve the highest levels of the army and the Ministry of Defense.

The war changed the perception that there was towards both in Russia: before the invasion of February 2022 the two enjoyed an excellent reputation at home thanks to the military successes obtained previously in Crimea (annexed by Russia in March 2014) and in Syria (where Russia fought the war alongside President Bashar al Assad against the Syrian rebels).

For the Russian regime, Sergei Shoigu is not just any minister: he has been one of Putin’s main allies for many years. Originally from the Tuva region, on the border with Mongolia, he had his first political posts there, then becoming Minister for Emergencies and Civil Protection in the 1990s, under the presidency of Boris Yeltsin, the first post-Soviet one. The role gave him great visibility and a positive reputation: on the occasion of every natural disaster in Russia, Shoigu arrived, often by helicopter, providing immediate aid thanks to a structure that came to number up to 350,000 men. Shoigu for twenty years organized civil defense according to a military model, ordering his men to always wear uniforms and giving them military ranks. However, he did not have a military background: he was officially a “lieutenant” after passing a compulsory course at the university, but was directly promoted to “general” by Yeltsin.

Despite the discrete popularity, he never opposed the rise of the lesser known Vladimir Putin, but rather joined him and in a certain sense put himself at his service, even within the United Russia party, Putin’s party. Over the years, the two showed growing closeness: Shoigu often invited Putin to the Tuva region and Siberia for fishing and hunting sessions, which contributed to the creation of the president’s image of a man of action: horse rides, photos bare-chested, even the “neutralization” of a tiger with a shotgun loaded with tranquilizer bullets.

In 2012 Putin appointed him defense minister, making him a permanent member of the Security Council, as well as the main actor in subsequent military interventions. Shoigu is considered one of the architects of the modernization of the Russian army (which showed many limitations in the invasion of Ukraine) and of the great activity of the military intelligence services (GRU), which have also carried out targeted assassinations abroad. His internal reputation has grown following the annexation of Crimea and the decisive intervention in support of the regime of Bashar al Assad in Syria, despite growing criticism from within the military world: he is often accused of being more interested in his image public than to the real needs of the army.

The same criticisms have often been leveled at the head of the armed forces Valery Gerasimov, especially since Putin put him in charge of operations in Ukraine in January. Gerasimov, who is also Shoigu’s deputy minister, instead made a military career from a young age, from the time of the Soviet Red Army: he was one of the Russian commanders during the second Chechen war (1999-2009) and then appointed head of the armed just in 2012, when Shoigu became defense minister.

For years he was considered the inventor of the Russian “hybrid warfare”, also called the “Gerasimov doctrine”.

According to the interpretation that has become popular in the West as well, mass however in doubt in recent times and probably the result of a misunderstanding, the Gerasimov doctrine stipulated that enemy forces should not be fought with a direct military confrontation, but weakened from within, making use of “political, economic, media, humanitarian and other measures”, thus exploiting unconventional means, such as disinformation , cyberattacks, and the targeted actions of special forces instead of the generalized ones of conventional armies. The birth of fiction around the “Gerasimov doctrine” is traced in a 2013 speechin which, however, the general referred to a set of concepts that had been circulating for some time in military circles, not only in Russia, accusing Western forces of these means.

Prigozhin accused Gerasimov and Shoigu of “sitting in their luxurious offices with wooden interiors while they send Russian boys to their deaths.” Shoigu has also been at the center of criticism for the well-to-do life and much publicized on social networks of his younger daughter Ksenia and suo marito Alexey Stolyarov, a personal trainer who has become a celebrity on Russian social media thanks to the considerable economic means of the Shoigu family. Like many members of the circle of Putin’s closest collaborators, Shoigu and Gerasimov also seem to have built great personal economic fortunes in recent years, which were also subject to international sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine.

The conclusion of the Wagner group’s armed uprising has left several unanswered questions, including those about the future of Prigozhin, but also about the current Russian military leadership and the solidity of Putin’s power. The plan to disband the Wagner group promoted and supported by Shoigu and Gerasimov was probably one of the causes of Prigozhin’s military initiative: Putin seems to have confirmed this on Monday in his brief message to the nation, the first after the end of the revolt.

