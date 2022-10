MYKOLAIV – Ukrainian forces are also breaking through in the South and now the Russians do not fully control any of the annexed regions. For the first time since the September counter-offensive began, the troops of Kiev they managed to advance about twenty kilometers in the occupied region of Kherson. Attacking from the north along the right bank of the Dnieper River, they liberated the villages of Mykhailivka, Khreschenkikvka, Zoloto Balka, Novo Aleksandrivka and Dudchany.