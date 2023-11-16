Putin’s Unofficial Re-Election Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of 2024 Presidential Race

Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election Campaign Already Underway

Vladimir Putin has not yet formally announced his candidacy, but the Kremlin leader is already actively campaigning for the upcoming presidential election in March 2024. The race for the presidency officially opened this week with Putin meeting with representatives of the electoral commissions, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a legitimate and transparent election process.

During the meeting, Putin decorated the officials in advance for the tasks they will perform in March and praised their work during the recent elections in annexed Ukrainian regions. He also warned the West against alleged attempts to interfere in the electoral process and emphasized the need to avoid illegal external and internal pressure.

It is believed that one of the pillars of Putin’s campaign will involve focusing on NATO and allied actors due to the lack of victories in Ukraine. Although he has not formally announced his candidacy, sources close to the Russian Executive maintain that the news will be announced in December. This announcement will likely support his campaign with the controversial constitutional reform approved in 2020, which allows him to remain in office until 2036 despite having taken office in 2000.

However, even with changes to the rules, it will still be necessary for Putin to have the support of the majority of the people, or at least to give the appearance of having such support. The Kremlin has a history of utilizing fraudulent tactics, including an electronic voting system that has been criticized as the main instrument of official fraud. The president of the Central Electoral Commission claims that this system will increase confidence, but independent observers argue otherwise.

Additionally, the lack of viable candidates to compete with Putin in the upcoming election, both within the opposition and his bloc, further solidifies his position. Even strong opponents like Alexei Navalny, who is currently imprisoned, face significant challenges to coordinate with dissidents for the election.

The combination of sustained fraud and the lack of viable options has led to a decline in public belief in the elections, particularly in large cities. Despite Putin’s emphasis on the importance of clean elections, the skepticism surrounding the electoral process remains.

Share this: Facebook

X

