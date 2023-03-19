The Russian president met the military leaders of the “special military operation” underway in Ukraine

The Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the command post of the special military operation in Rostov-on-Don. Earlier, Putin visited the port city of Mariupol, his first trip to Ukrainian territory that Moscow illegally annexed in September. Mariupol has become a world symbol of defiance after the Ukrainian forces, outgunned and outnumbered, have withstood in a steel mill for almost three months before Moscow took control of it in May. Putin went on Saturday in Crimeaa short distance southwest of Mariupol, to mark the ninth anniversary of the annexation of the Black Sea peninsula by Ukraine.