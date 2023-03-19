Home World Putin’s visit to the Rostov command center on Don- Corriere TV
World

Putin’s visit to the Rostov command center on Don- Corriere TV

by admin
Putin’s visit to the Rostov command center on Don- Corriere TV

The Russian president met the military leaders of the “special military operation” underway in Ukraine

The Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the command post of the special military operation in Rostov-on-Don. Earlier, Putin visited the port city of Mariupol, his first trip to Ukrainian territory that Moscow illegally annexed in September. Mariupol has become a world symbol of defiance after the Ukrainian forces, outgunned and outnumbered, have withstood in a steel mill for almost three months before Moscow took control of it in May. Putin went on Saturday in Crimeaa short distance southwest of Mariupol, to mark the ninth anniversary of the annexation of the Black Sea peninsula by Ukraine.

March 19, 2023 – Updated March 19, 2023, 12:03 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Washington is banking on the premier to avoid fractures with the EU over gas, oil and military aid

You may also like

Udinese transfer market – Laki surprises everyone /...

The dead caused by the cyclone Freddy in...

Radoslav Graić passed away Fun

Terrorism, possible return of Isis and al Qaeda:...

one person dies in the collision

Where do very very rich people buy houses

“La Vuelta”, a new song from the La...

Putin visits Donbass for the first time since...

Trump and the ex-porn star’s money: what will...

TV listening on Saturday 18 March: who won...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy