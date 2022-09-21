The real patriots

“As you know, the special military operation is attended by professional soldiers, on contract service. Formations of volunteers fight shoulder to shoulder with them: people of different nationalities, ages, professions: true patriots ».

Orders from the West in Kiev

«Already after the start of the special operation, the representatives of Kiev reacted to our proposals in a very positive way at the Istanbul negotiations: these proposals concerned above all the security guarantees for Russia, our interests. But it is clear that a peaceful solution did not suit the West: after reaching some compromises, Kiev was practically ordered to cancel all agreements. They have inflated Ukraine even more with weapons, set in motion new bands of foreign mercenaries and nationalists, militias trained according to NATO standards, in fact under the command of Western consultants ”.

The atrocities of others

“We know that most of the people who live in the territories liberated by neo-Nazis – especially lands of historic Novorossia (New Russia, ed) – do not want to find themselves under the yoke of the neo-Nazi regime. In the provinces of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk they have seen and still see the atrocities committed by neo-Nazis… who kill, torture, throw in prison, settle accounts, persecute the civilian population ”.

The moral value of referendums

“We have no moral right to leave our neighbors in the hands of the executioners, we cannot deprive them of the right to decide their fate. The parliaments of the people’s republics of Donbass and also the administrations of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia have decided to hold referendums on the future of these territories, and have turned to us, to Russia, with the prayers of helping this step. We will do everything possible to ensure that these referendums are held, so that people can express their will ».

Mobilize for the homeland

«Today our armed forces operate along a line of contact that now extends for more than a thousand km, fighting not only the neo-Nazi formations, but in fact the entire military machine of the collective West. In this situation, I believe it is necessary to take the following decision, in defense of our homeland: to support the proposal of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff to implement a partial mobilization in the Russian Federation. It will only concern the citizens who are currently in the reserve, and primarily those who have served in the armed forces, have combat skills and experience. “