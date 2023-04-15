PUTOCHINOMARICÓN presents the claim “Auphmoy”

The singer Chenta Tsaibetter known as PUTOCHINOMARICON, has released his new single called “Auphmoy”, the first preview of what will be his next album. This will be the first album of the four that will compose “SMHD (Contained Art)”, a great project by the artist full of criticism and reflections. The acronym SMHD comes from the acronym for “Seconds, Minutes, Hours and Days”.

The name of this new song has a great story behind it. Auphmoy is the name with which Mr. Afong, the first immigrant from China, arrived in the United States on a ship where she was exposed as “the Chinese lady” in 1834. This is the starting point of the theme that not only has the philosophical concept, but also carries the music up to that most groundbreaking point. The artist presents us with a single that makes us think about what identity is and, at the same time, shows it to us with an interesting and different proposal inspired by podcasts.

PUTOCHINOMARICON opens with this single a new space, full of research and discoveries. Using the resources and elements of the voice of a generator text-to-speech Chinese speaking Spanish and the use of various Chinese instruments, Chenta Tsai He has managed to create his own label in the music industry. This new project that the singer is working on with these four albums stems from the conflict we currently have between the definition of content creator and artist.

