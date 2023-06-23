puts hand on heart during Indian anthem- TV Courier

The gaffe at the White House during the meeting between the US president and the Indian Modi

(LaPresse) Moment of embarrassment for Joe Biden during the visit of the President of India Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington. The American head of state brought his hand to his heart at the wrong moment, when the Indian anthem “Jana Gana Mana” started. As soon as he realized the gaffe, Biden immediately lowered his hand. Bringing it back to the heart at the right moment, that of the execution of the US national anthem “The Star-Spangled Banner”. DISTRIBUTION FREE OF CHARGE – NOT FOR SALE (Lapresse)

June 23, 2023 – Updated June 23, 2023, 1:26 pm

