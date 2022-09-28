PYOONGYANG – La North Korea launched two ballistic missiles off its east coast today, the South Korean military said, while South Korea and the United States staged joint naval exercises involving an aircraft carrier.

09 September 2022



US Vice President Kamala Harris will arrive in the South Korean capital Seoul in the next 24 hours after a visit to Japan.

North Korea has been subject to UN sanctions since 2006. The Security Council has steadily – and unanimously – stepped up over the years to cut funding for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. North Korea rejects UN resolutions as a violation of its sovereign right to self-defense and space exploration and has criticized the US and South Korean military exercises as proof of their hostile intentions.