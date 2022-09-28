Home World Pyongyang launches two ballistic missiles on the eve of Kamala Harris’ visit to South Korea
World

Pyongyang launches two ballistic missiles on the eve of Kamala Harris’ visit to South Korea

by admin
Pyongyang launches two ballistic missiles on the eve of Kamala Harris’ visit to South Korea

PYOONGYANG – La North Korea launched two ballistic missiles off its east coast today, the South Korean military said, while South Korea and the United States staged joint naval exercises involving an aircraft carrier.

North Korea, a new law authorizes the preventive nuclear attack. Kim Jong-un: “We are atomic power, it is irreversible”

by our correspondent Gianluca Modolo

US Vice President Kamala Harris will arrive in the South Korean capital Seoul in the next 24 hours after a visit to Japan.

North Korea has been subject to UN sanctions since 2006. The Security Council has steadily – and unanimously – stepped up over the years to cut funding for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. North Korea rejects UN resolutions as a violation of its sovereign right to self-defense and space exploration and has criticized the US and South Korean military exercises as proof of their hostile intentions.

US intelligence: “Russia buys weapons and ammunition from North Korea”

by our correspondent Gianluca Modolo

