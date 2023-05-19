Q&A between Canadian President Trudeau and Giorgia Meloni at the G7: “Concerned about Italy’s positions on LGBTQ+ rights”

It’s a G7 who also had episodes of voltage the one in progress a Hiroshima. And the protagonist of a question and answer far from relaxed with the Canadian president, Justin Trudeauit was precisely the president of the Council Giorgia Meloni. Clutch theme: i LGBTQ+ rights, with the North American country which, as specified in a statement from the Canadian Presidency published on the institutional website, said it was “concerned by some” of the positions “that Italy is taking regarding LGBT rights”. The premier, reads the Canadian note, “responded that her government is following the court decisions and it is not departing from previous administrations.”

In the summit which was to have at the center, among other things, the war in Ukraine with the presence, later confirmed, of the president Volodymyr Zelenskythe scene was therefore partially taken by the “exchange of views” during the morning bilateral meeting between the heads of Roma e Ottawa. But the conversation soon turned to the crisis on the borders of Europe and the efforts to be put in place to reach a truce. After visiting the Peace Memorial of Hiroshima, the work of world leaders has begun. And Giorgia Meloni wanted to inaugurate them with a message written in the Museum’s Honor Book: “Today we bow our heads and stop in prayer. Today let’s not forget that darkness does not have the last word. Today we remember the past to write, together, a future of hope”. Then in his statements he dedicated a passage to the “risks of globalizationhave strengthened autocraciesthe democracies they have weakened. We need to regain control of strategic value chains. We need better and more effective collaboration with the Global South. It is therefore necessary to work together to shape a international economic order free and open, focus on expanding trade relations while remaining steadfast on the principles of openness, transparency, fair competition (because no market can be free unless it is also fair) and Rule of law“.

Then Ukraine monopolized the debate, with EU leaders also taking part in a coordination meeting on the sidelines of the summit. Present were Meloni, the French president, Emmanuel Macronthe German Chancellor Olaf Scholzthe President of the European Council, Charles Micheland the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Industrial issues, the defense of the common interests of the EU and the energy transition were also at the center of the meeting, according to the same sources. From Bruxellesthrough the mouth of Michel, also comes a new proposal sanctions towards the Russia: The European Union “will restrict trade in diamonds Russians – he announced – Russian diamonds are not forever”.

Who the provision has already made official is the United Kingdom which announced new sanctions against the Russian mining sector, targeting imports of aluminumdiamonds, copper e nickel: “As the sanctions announced today show, the G7 remains united in the face of the threat from Russia and steadfast in its support” to Kievsaid the British prime minister Rishi Sunak on the edge of the summit. Moscow exported diamonds worth an estimated $4-5 billion in 2021. G7 heads of state and government are expected to discuss a range of new sanctions against Russia, including moves by the United States to add 70 more entities to a US trade blacklist. Leaders should also work to strengthen existing sanctions and fight against their avoidance, limit Moscow’s access to the international financial system and pledge to freeze Russian assets until the end of the war in Ukraine.