Qatar 2022, incidents in Paris after Morocco's victory: 42 arrests
World

Morocco’s historic qualification to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar was celebrated by some 20,000 people on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, where various incidents occurred which led to the arrest of 42 people according to the latest police report. A strong police force with 1,220 officers has been deployed to the area for this Saturday’s two quarter-final matches between Morocco and Portugal and France against England. The initial celebrations gave rise to some riots, such as the burning of two motorcycles in the streets adjacent to the Champs-Élysées area.

