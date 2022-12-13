1 hour ago

image source,Reuters image captiontext, Kelly, vice-president of the European Parliament, was arrested on Saturday and her assets are said to have been frozen

EU officials have been implicated in corruption and there are allegations that Qatar bribed them in exchange for influence over certain decisions.

The president of the European Parliament warned that the incident led to “an attack on European democracy”.

“Open, free, democratic societies are under attack,” said Roberta Metsola.

Belgian police arrested four people last week, including European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili, sources said.

The four arrested have been charged with corruption and money laundering, with Qatar denying any wrongdoing.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the allegations were “very serious” and called for a new ethics unit to monitor the organisation.

The BBC’s Brussels correspondent Jessica Parker (Jessica Parker) reports that some of the details released by Belgian authorities in the past few days have left many stunned.

Members of the European Parliament interviewed by reporters said they were shocked by the scale and extent of the allegations.

Belgian police carried out 16 raids in Brussels on Friday (9 December), seizing cash worth 600,000 euros ($632,000; £515,000), as well as computers and mobile phones.

The identities of those arrested have not been released, but it is understood that among those charged is Vice-President Kelly of the European Parliament.

Kelly, who was a member of the European Parliament for eight years and was one of 14 vice-presidents appointed by Mesorah, is currently suspended.

Her membership of the Socialists and Democrats Group in parliament was also suspended, and she was expelled from the Greek centre-left Panhellenic Socialist Movement party.

According to reports, Greek prosecutors have frozen all of Kelly’s assets.

The IT resources of 10 council employees have been “frozen” since Friday to avoid losing any data needed for the investigation.

The watchdog and parliamentary opposition members said the corruption probe could lead to the biggest corruption scandal in the history of the European Parliament.

four people were arrested

Earlier, four members of the European Parliament were suspected of being bribed by a Gulf state.

Prosecutors say they suspect that a Gulf state influenced the European Parliament’s economic and political decisions over a period of months with money and gifts, especially by aides to officials.

Six people were initially taken away for questioning, two of whom have since been released.

Last Saturday (December 10), Mesorah, President of the European Parliament, traveled from his home country of Malta to Brussels. According to the provisions of the Belgian constitution, he personally witnessed a house search of a member of parliament.

A spokeswoman for Mesorah said she had decided to immediately suspend Vice Chair Kelly from all duties.

The spokesman also said that the European Parliament “resolutely opposes corruption” and is “fully cooperating” with the investigators.

“They were charged with participation in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption. They have been released by the investigating judge,” a statement from the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office said.

Local media have pointed out that the Gulf country is Qatar, but the Qatari government has denied any wrongdoing.

A spokesman for the Qatari government was quoted by Agence France-Presse as saying: “We do not know any details of the investigation. Any allegations of wrongdoing by the Qatari government are serious misinformation.”

The spokesman also said Qatar was “acting in full compliance with international laws and rules”.

Kelly defended Qatar

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made sarcastic comments about the EU – a group that Hungary is a member of but often at odds with – after the allegations came to light.

He tweeted an image of an oft-used meme (meme: funny parody) – featuring former US presidents Ronald Reagan (Reagan) and George HW Bush (George HW Bush) , Bush). The European Parliament has called for the freezing of billions of euros in funds linked to Hungary over legal concerns.

Kelly’s role as vice-chairman covers the Middle East, and she has defended Qatar in the past.

Last month, Kelly spoke out about the human rights situation in Qatar, calling the country hosting the World Cup a “vanguard of labor rights” and pointing out that Qatar has abolished the foreign worker sponsorship system known as “kafala” – which was once Human rights groups have likened it to contemporary slavery.

“In fact, the World Cup in Qatar is a testament to how sports diplomacy can make a historic difference in a country and inspire the Arab world through reform,” she said.