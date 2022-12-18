The measures taken by the European Parliament against Qatar, whose access to the assembly could be blocked due to alleged corruption in the Qatargate scandal, will have a “negative impact” on relations with the Gulf emirate and global gas supplies. This is the warning that came from diplomatic sources in Doha.

“The decision to impose such a discriminatory restriction on Qatar by limiting dialogue and cooperation before the end of the judicial process will have a negative effect on regional and global security cooperation, as well as on ongoing discussions on the global energy crisis and security,” a statement read.

The opening of an investigation in Brussels against Greek MEP Eva Kaili and former Italian MEP Antonio Panzeri and others suspected of being paid by Qatar to defend the interests of the country currently hosting the World Cup has rocked the European Parliament . On Thursday in Strasbourg, MEPs voted almost unanimously on a text in which they “urge for the suspension of access permits for representatives of Qatar’s interests” during the investigations. The decision rests with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

Blackmail on gas

Qatar is one of the world‘s leading producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) alongside the United States and Australia. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it has been increasingly courted by European countries looking for an alternative to Russian gas. Declaring themselves “shocked” by the alleged acts of corruption and money laundering, the deputies also decided to suspend “all work on the legislative dossiers relating to Qatar”, primarily those concerning visa liberalization for Qatar and Kuwait as well as an air deal.

Qatar, which “firmly rejects” the allegations against him, regrets “the judgments based on inaccurate information revealed by leaks without waiting for the conclusion of the investigation,” the Qatari diplomat said in a statement. While it’s not the only country named in Belgium’s investigation, criticism and attacks “exclusively” target Qatar, he added.

Macron a Doha

The alleged involvement of the emirate in this scandal, and the many controversies over the World Cup on respect for human rights have not discouraged the French president, Emmanuel Macron, from traveling to Doha to take part in Sunday’s final between France and Argentina. On Wednesday he had already attended the France-Morocco semi-final.

In the statement released on Sunday, Qatar underlined its “strong” ties with many European Union countries, expressing its “gratitude to those who have demonstrated their commitment to these relations in the face of the current wave of attacks”.