Qatar and the United Arab Emirates reopen embassies to each other, and relations between Middle East countries pick up-International-中工网

Original Title: Headquarters Reporter Observation｜Qatar and the UAE reopened their embassies to each other and the relationship between Middle East countries is warming

On June 19, local time, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates announced the reopening of their diplomatic missions in each other. From now on, the Qatari embassy in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, the consulate in Dubai, and the embassy of the UAE in Doha, the capital of Qatar, have reopened and resumed work.

Headquarters reporter Zhao Yuanfang:Behind me is the UAE embassy in Qatar. Since the 19th local time, the UAE embassy in Qatar has officially reopened. Since the outbreak of the crisis of severing diplomatic relations in Qatar in 2017, the UAE has reopened its diplomatic missions in Qatar.

On June 5, 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Qatar on the grounds that Qatar “supported terrorism” and “undermined regional security”. On January 5, 2021, the summit meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council was held in the western city of Al Ula in Saudi Arabia. The participating leaders signed the Ula Declaration. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt announced the restoration of diplomatic relations with Qatar.

In 2021, the UAE and Qatar will resume personnel and foreign trade exchanges. But the Afghan side said that it will take time for the two countries to restore diplomatic relations. Since last year, high-level exchanges between the two countries have become increasingly frequent, until the reopening of the embassy this time marks the full return to normal diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Relations between Qatar and Bahrain are also warming

Relations between Qatar and Bahrain are also warming. On April 12 this year, Bahrain and Qatar announced the formal restoration of diplomatic relations. On May 25, the two countries resumed direct civil aviation flights, and it is expected that the two countries will reopen their embassies in the near future.

The normalization of relations between Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain marks the complete resolution of the crisis of Qatar’s severance of diplomatic relations, and reflects the expectation of the people in the Middle East to achieve better national development in a peaceful environment. For a long time, the Middle East has been one of the regions most severely interfered by foreign forces. Many countries have been in turmoil for a long time and cannot achieve national development in a peaceful environment. As the situation in the region continues to slow down, many countries are seeking a new positioning. They realize that political disputes are not beneficial to any party, so they shift the focus of policy to solidarity and cooperation, economic development, and improvement of people’s livelihood. Some commentators pointed out that for the first time in the history of the modern Middle East, the economy replaced security and politics as the primary goal of the Middle East countries.

Middle Eastern countries’ strategic autonomy will rise

The comprehensive recovery of Qatar’s relations with neighboring countries also reflects the rising willingness of regional countries’ strategic autonomy. One of the main reasons for the outbreak of the crisis of Qatar’s severance of diplomatic relations is that Qatar has always maintained close relations with Iran, so it has been opposed by Saudi Arabia. The root of the crisis is the sharp confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Iran for regional influence. As the influence of the United States in the Middle East continues to decline, countries in the region are seeking a new diplomatic balance, their diplomatic autonomy is constantly strengthening, and they are committed to choosing a development path that is in line with their own vital interests. This provides opportunities for regional countries to shift from isolation and confrontation to contact and cooperation. conditions. As China promotes the resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the overall recovery of Qatar’s relations with neighboring countries is naturally the general trend.